Dubai, UAE: As recent geopolitical events have caused a significant impact on businesses globally, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) is urging CPOs to create an environment of respect and culture to effectively lead teams through this period of tumultuous change.

Pandemics, conflict, and new social and sustainability demands on businesses have had a profound effect, changing the way we work forever. Businesses must adapt to these changes and the procurement profession is no different.

“With the current political, economic, and social challenges, the strategic value of procurement and supply chain is self-evident now more than ever. Today, it is the procurement and supply chain profession that is at the forefront of finding solutions and helping organisations navigate each new pressure,” said Sam Achampong, CIPS MENA, Managing Director.

“However, in these times of change, a CPO is not just responsible for auditing supplier portfolios, introducing sustainable and ethical practices, and ensuring risk mitigation is in place. Procurement leaders must create an environment of respect and empowerment within their teams to effectively lead them through periods of change. In today’s world, a CPO needs to be an inspirational leader who can create a vision, collaborate with and empower others to effectively implement it, and positively lead a team to success,” he added.

Effective leadership involves creating a culture of collaboration and innovation. Encouraging team members to share ideas and work together ensures a more dynamic and creative procurement process that leads to new solutions and accomplishing goals.

Listening to team feedback and ideas, acknowledging contributions, and incorporating suggestions into the overarching procurement strategy will create a culture of collaboration and inclusivity. A collaborative work environment can lead to more innovative procurement strategies and solutions. When team members feel comfortable sharing ideas and working together, they are more likely to come up with creative solutions to complex procurement challenges.

Empowered team members boost morale, improve procurement outcomes, and provide opportunities for growth and development. The procurement industry is continually evolving, and teams must stay ahead of the game. Enhanced training and development opportunities keep the procurement team's skills current and ensure they have an understanding of best practices.

Hugh Lawson, a business leadership expert based in Canada, will be discussing the topic of Effective Leadership in Times of Change in more detail at the annual CIPS MENA Conference 2024 at the Hilton Riyadh Hotel on 16 May 2024. The conference provides an opportunity for procurement professionals to hear from world-renowned leaders and build new and lasting connections with peers.

Other seminars taking place include The Workforce of the Future: Employee experience and retaining top talent; and Building Your Procurement Brand: How to be a credible procurement leader in the Middle East. A panel discussion on How I got a seat at the table and stayed there…. Demonstrating procurement value in your organisation will also be held.

Procurement and supply chain professionals can gain valuable insights from CPOs and senior procurement leaders, network and exchange ideas at the exhibition area and during the conference, and receive valuable advice from leaders on how to enhance personal development. There is also the opportunity to bring an entire team and work together to build a shared vision and strategy that can be implemented in the workplace.

