Capital deployment up 20% year-on-year to AED 143 billion and proceeds increase 27% to AED 138 billion

5 Year IRR of 10.7% and 10 Year IRR of 10.3% reflect consistent long-term performance

Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), an Abu Dhabi–based sovereign investor, today reported strong financial performance in its 2025 annual results.

Assets under management grew 17% in 2025 to AED 1.4 trillion (US$385 billion), with annualized five- and ten-year returns exceeding 10%.

“The strength of Mubadala’s performance in 2025 reflects the long-term strategy to invest in key sectors of growth in the UAE and abroad. That strategy and our portfolio performance over the last five and ten years means Mubadala remains resilient and well positioned to weather the current challenges facing the regional and global economy,” said Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO.

“For nearly a quarter of a century Mubadala has been investing in creating sector-based champions in the UAE and around the world. In 2025, we bolstered our AI capabilities in Abu Dhabi and continued to deploy capital underpinning the UAE’s vision of greater economic diversification. With our solid track record, we are confident we will emerge from these challenging times stronger than before.”

Key Financial Highlights:

Mubadala’s 2025 results reflect its success as a disciplined global capital platform:

Assets under management grew 17% year-over-year to AED 1.4 trillion (US$385 billion).

Five- and ten-year annualized rates of return were 10.7% and 10.3% respectively.

Capital deployed grew 20% to AED 143 billion (US$39 billion).

Proceeds grew 27% to AED 138 billion (US$38 billion).

“2025 was another highly active year for Mubadala, with both deployment and proceeds reaching record levels, reflecting the scale and maturity of our investment platform across different asset classes and different geographies thereby contributing to the resilience of our balance sheet,” said Carlos Obeid, Chief Financial Officer. “Importantly, this was achieved while maintaining a robust liquidity position that is built on a consistent access to diversified sources of capital. This discipline provides us with the flexibility to remain resilient in a challenging global environment and to capitalize on opportunities arising from the shifting global economic landscape.”

Financial Reporting

Mubadala focuses on long-term value creation and, in line with its sovereign investment mandate, reports multi-year performance metrics. Since 2021, the company has not disclosed annual financial figures such as revenue and net income but has disclosed rolling 5-year IRR and, in 2024, began publishing 10-year IRR figures, reflecting the long-term nature of its capital deployment.

The Annual Review 2025 can be viewed here https://annual2025.mubadala.com/.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi. Mubadala’s US$385 billion (AED 1.4 trillion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit: www.mubadala.com

For further information

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Communications:

Roland Buerk

rbuerk@mubadala.ae

+971589898190

UAE Value Creation Highlights:

In 2025, Mubadala supported the creation of high-quality jobs in the UAE, facilitated inward capital flows, and accelerated the development of industries underpinning the nation’s long-term competitiveness.

The UAE Investments platform reinforced its role in national value creation and economic diversification. Contributed AED 45 billion in GDP impact, equivalent to 5.7% of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP. Directly and indirectly supported 98,000 jobs in Abu Dhabi, a 51% increase since 2021.

Aldar and Mubadala capital launched Aldar Capital – a platform connecting global investors with real asset opportunities across the GCC. Headquartered in ADGM, Aldar Capital will provide global institutional investors with professionally managed real asset investment offerings, with the first fund seeking to raise US$1 billion (AED 3.7 billion) when it launches in 2026.

Launched Mubadala Bio as a new national life sciences champion, significantly scaling UAE biopharma capability with 10 global facilities. During the year it began local manufacturing of eight essential medicines, expanding access to critical therapies and reinforcing national drug security while catalyzing a sustainable UAE life sciences ecosystem.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) advanced plans for the first new primary aluminum plant in the US in decades while also pioneering next-generation smelting technology.

Announced a landmark AED 60+ billion expansion of Abu Dhabi’s financial district on Al Maryah island in partnership with Aldar, further underscoring Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’.

M42 launched a groundbreaking program with Oracle Health to create unified patient records accessible across the UAE, integrating data from the Emirate Genome Program directly into the electronic health record to support pharmacogenomic recommendations at the point of care.

Masdar completed the ground-breaking of the world’s largest renewable energy project, integrating solar power and battery storage, capable of delivering 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload renewable energy around the clock at a globally competitive tariff, in partnership with EWEC.

Global Portfolio Highlights: Mubadala’s global platforms were among the most active in the organization’s history, deploying capital and bolstering partnerships across North America, Europe, and Asia, reflecting the depth of opportunities across AI, technology, healthcare, advanced industries, energy infrastructure and other sectors.