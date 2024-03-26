Doha, Qatar - Store974, Qatar's largest PC Gaming Store, proudly announces its triumph as the recipient of the esteemed Best Product Launch Award at the Channel Summit MENA, held in Abu Dhabi recently. The award-winning launch that propelled Store974 to victory featured the introduction of Sony's newest line of Inzone products, including the Inzone M9 Gaming Monitor, alongside the Inzone H3, H7, and H9 headsets through an in-store tournament and parallel digital campaign. Store974's meticulous planning and execution in unveiling these innovative products captivated audiences, successfully launching the products in a unique and effective manner to its target audience.

Channel Summit MENA serves as a premier platform for celebrating groundbreaking achievements in the consumer technology sector across the Middle East and North Africa. Store974's remarkable win at this prestigious event highlights its prowess in product launches and marketing campaigns.

Khalifa Al Haroon, CEO of Store974, expressed his appreciation upon receiving the Best Product Launch Award, stating, "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the support and trust of our customers. At Store974, we are committed to delivering unparalleled experiences to our customers, and this award motivates us to continue innovating and exceeding expectations. We also like to thank Sony for trusting us in the launch of their amazing Inzone products."

This win at the Channel Summit MENA further solidifies Store974’s position as a leader in the gaming and e-commerce landscape for the region, driving innovation and setting new standards for product launches and consumer engagement.

For more information about Store974 and its award-winning products and services, please visit www.store974.com .

About Store974:

Store974 has been a leading name in the gaming community since its inception. As the go-to destination for PC gaming enthusiasts in Qatar, the store has continuously raised the bar by offering top-quality gaming components and unparalleled customer service. With three megastores across Qatar and a strong online presence, Store974 aims to elevate the gaming experience in the country and in the region, providing gamers with an exceptional and immersive environment they deserve.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Donjon Sarmiento

Marketing Manager

donjon@store974.com

www.store974.com