Global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis and trusted Saudi Arabian distributor Petromin bring the global multi-brand parts range of Eurorepar to the Kingdom to forge new era of growth in the independent aftermarket channel

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Global automaker Stellantis and its Saudi Arabian distributor, Petromin Corp, have joined forces to bring Eurorepar to the Kingdom. Eurorepar is an esteemed international range of vehicle components and maintenance supplies. This collaboration is part of their commitment to advancing road safety and contributing to the Kingdom's economic growth in a new era.

Under the agreement, National Auto Parts, which is a part of Petromin, will promote sales and distribution of Eurorepar, one of the most trusted international ranges of auto parts that has operated for 20 years in more than 100 countries. The partnership will offer a wide range of transformative business options across various outlets including wholesalers, traders, fleet owners and small and medium enterprises committed to taking their business to the next level of reliability and growth.

Present in more than 100 countries, Eurorepar is the multi-brand range of automobile products - including spare parts, accessories, tyres, oils, consumables, and more - from the Stellantis Group, intended for servicing and repairing vehicles. With more than 20,000 product references, Eurorepar provides one of the most extensive private label ranges on the market. It is perfectly suited to the needs of all repair agents and covers a vast majority of brands and models on the market. Combining quality, performance and price, all parts are covered by a two-year warranty to offer peace of mind to operations managers who expect smart prices without compromising on performance and reliability in their day-to-day business.

Stellantis is a force in the supply of vehicles, parts and service globally in the fast-paced auto industry. This latest agreement with its Saudi partner Petromin is set to build on that established foundation and secure a footing in the Saudi Arabian market for generations to come.

Raoui Beji, Vice President – Parts & Services Middle East & Africa – Stellantis, said: “Together with our partner Petromin Corp, we are introducing a new era of automotive service and reliability to Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and Africa region. It is with great pride that we welcome National Auto Parts Co and Eurorepar to join us on our journey to become one of the most progressive, innovative - and above all trusted – players in our industry. Stellantis and Petromin share the same vision of establishing Eurorepar as a top multi-brand offering. We will continue to invest in ways to deliver an outstanding level of service and reliability to our customers in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

The partnership is the latest step in Petromin Corp’s journey as a transformative force in Saudi Arabia. The leading multinational corporation is already firmly established across more than 40 countries throughout Central Asia, Southeast Asia and the MENA region. From humble origins as one of the first companies in Saudi Arabia to obtain ISO Certification 20 years ago, Petromin has blazed a trail throughout the region’s blossoming automotive industry, both as a pioneer and as a company committed to setting new standards of performance.

