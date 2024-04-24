Dubai: Stella Stays, the award-winning proptech company, offering customer-centric, technologically-supported living spaces, has recently inked contracts for two new buildings in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the properties located in the vicinity of the prestigious Malik Fahad Road. While the addition of these buildings marks a significant milestone for Stella Stays, it also underscores the company's overarching mission; to provide enhanced user experiences and redefine the standards of modern living globally.

Since its debut in Riyadh in June 2022, Stella Stays has welcomed over 100,000 guests, a testament to its compelling vision and operational excellence. The leading proptech company continues its impressive growth trajectory with the signing of the two new buildings, marking them as the company’s 3rd and 4th towers in Riyadh since launching in the Kingdom. The two new branded residences, set to open later this year, will offer guests Stella Stay's signature user-centric services, with modern sleek interiors and spacious, fully-equipped apartments, specifically designed to cater to guest’s needs.

"Our journey since launching in Riyadh has been marked by significant achievements and learning. As we embark on the next chapter with our two new buildings, our mission remains steadfast: to innovate, excel, and satisfy our customers," said Mohannad Zikra, CEO and founder of Stella Stays. "This expansion is a strategic step towards our goal of becoming a globally recognized leader in branded residences."

The decision to expand Stella Stays' footprint in Riyadh aligns with the company's global vision of establishing a presence in key markets around the world. The two new buildings, located in Riyadh, offer a total of 162 units, further bolstering Stella Stays' presence in the region. Further, the towers represent the company’s “Show Up and Start Living” concept, offering modern, fully equipped apartments and co-working spaces, along with other recreational, commercial and community amenities.

"At Stella Stays, our mission goes beyond simply providing accommodation; we strive to create immersive living environments that cater to the evolving needs of our residents," added Mohannad. "Our branded residences are designed to offer a seamless blend of simplicity, technology, and convenience, setting a new standard for modern living."

Stella Stays' living spaces are distinguished by their emphasis on cutting-edge technology and personalized services. Each unit is equipped with smart home features that allow residents to control lighting, temperature, and security systems remotely. Additionally, Stella Stays' proprietary mobile app provides residents with access to a range of services, including concierge assistance, maintenance requests, and community events. By leveraging advanced technology, Stella Stays are able to offer residents greater convenience, security, and connectivity, ultimately enriching their daily lives.

Stella Stays' commitment to excellence and innovation has earned the company accolades from both residents and industry experts alike. With its further expansion into Riyadh, Stella Stays is poised to further solidify its position as a global leader in branded residences and set new benchmarks for tech-enabled living.

About Stella Stays

Stella Stays is a prop-tech company with a mission to reinvent rental globally and a vision to create the future of living, where people can show up in a city and instantly start living. The company is reimagining the global rental and living experience through their portfolio of tech-enabled branded residences that offer residents & guests a community-driven lifestyle, modern amenities such as co-working spaces, and the flexibility to live, work, travel anywhere.

Established in 2019, Stella Stays is present and growing rapidly in major cities across the Middle East, Europe and North America. The company’s proprietary technology offers unmatched efficiency across real estate supply growth, interior design, pricing, economics, bookings, guest service, and property management.