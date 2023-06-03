Manama, Bahrain – stc Pay, the new subsidiary company of stc Bahrain has been awarded as the “Best Mobile Payments Solution Provider” at the 10th annual International Finance Awards held in Dubai.

The award was presented to stc Bahrain in light of its achievements in empowering the fintech sector by launching stc Pay, at the forefront of helping Bahrain progress towards its vision of evolving into a cashless and digital economy with intelligent and sustainable digital payment solutions. stc Pay Bahrain is the only mobile wallet in the Kingdom providing an all-in-one financial services feature for all types of transactions.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: “We are honored to accept this remarkable award in acknowledgement of our contributions to further the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey by introducing new innovations in digital payments and empowering the local community. We hope to continue making an impact in the fintech sector by continuously providing innovative services and paving the way to advance the sector within the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region.”

stc Bahrain launched stc Pay to address the need for on-the-go payment solutions that cater to the community’s financial service needs. The application has been instrumental in empowering the low-income expat workforce previously unbanked by the financial services sector, with a secure, affordable and convenient way to address financial needs.

For more information, please contact: Ghadeer Alaradi: ghadeer.alaradi@ogilvy.com