Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: – stc Group, an enabler of digital transformation, today proudly announces the successful completion of the second phase of its ‘Smart Bus’ initiative. Part of the Group’s commitment to enriching lives through technology, the ‘Smart Bus’ initiative has made its final stop in the northern regions of the Kingdom, in partnership with international tech giant Huawei.

The initiative serves as a catalyst for change across the Kingdom's northern territories—spanning Hail, Baqaa, Jubbah, Sakaka, Qurayyat, Turaif, and Arar—equipping over 4,000 senior individuals with the vital skills required to confidently navigate the digital landscape. Throughout the northern regions, the ‘Smart Bus’ has successfully delivered more than 1,000 technical awareness sessions focusing on several government applications, with a goal to bridge easy access to services, accelerate internet usage, protect against electronic fraud, and promote information confidentiality.

As part of stc Group’s ongoing community initiatives, the ‘Smart Bus’ project underscores a dedication to supporting communities across the non-profit sector. Since its inception in February 2023, the ‘Smart Bus’ has covered an impressive distance of 6,000 km, reaching over 6,000 beneficiaries, and conducting more than 1,200 awareness sessions. As stc Group pursues innovation through cutting-edge infrastructure and services, the ‘Smart Bus’ initiative stands as a testament to the Group’s sustainable growth mindset. As it approaches the third phase of this initiative, stc Group continues to accelerate the benefits of digitalization.

