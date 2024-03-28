Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – stc Group, an enabler of digital transformation, is proud to celebrate the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Day and showcase stc Group’s role in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s expansive ecosystem of environmental initiatives. In recognition of SGI Day, stc Group is focusing on its commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 and support a greener, healthier environment by 2030.

Launched in 2021 by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman, SGI is a Kingdom-wide initiative that mobilizes collective climate action and awareness. stc Group has supported SGI since inception and takes pride in its environmental sustainability work. The first SGI Day aims to raise awareness of the positive impact of collective environmental efforts across Saudi Arabia and mobilize communities to play an active role in creating a greener future.

As a leading digital enabler and proactive steward of sustainable growth, stc Group has launched several environmental initiatives aimed at minimizing its environmental footprint and safeguarding a sustainable future, such as:

Setting science-based targets in line with the 1.5⁰ trajectory to be achieved by 2030

A commitment to planting one million trees in Saudi Arabia by 2030;

Partnering with Ertiqa to preserve natural resources and refurbish, donate, and recycle disposed stc devices, in addition to our device trade-in program that aims to extend the lifetime of devices and reduces e-waste associated with the use of our products;

Waste management initiatives such as SAWA cards, made of 100% recyclable plastic, and eSIM technology to replace physical SIM cards;

Creation of an internal stc Group recycling program that recorded 1250 metric tons of waste generated from network activities and operational maintenance, 61% of which was recycled;

Paperless operations across all stc Group internal transactions, recording a 55% and 91% reduction in paper consumption in comparison to 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Sustainability continues to be an integral part of stc’s business and the Group is proud to participate in the inaugural SGI Day and showcase how the Kingdom is coordinated in national effort and commitment to environmental sustainability. Businesses have a vital role to play in responsible practices and building a sustainable future, and stc Group’s efforts help to move that collective goal forward.

About stc Group

Stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

