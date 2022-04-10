Manama, Bahrain: In line with its global expansion plans and ongoing adaptation of best industry practices among tier-1 operators, stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, will be providing its wholesale customers and partners with advanced support via a dedicated International Network Operations Centre (iNOC).

Through a digitally advanced and integrated iNOC, stc Bahrain will be able to manage all its wholesale partners’ needs with improved efficiency, quality, and SLAs to guarantee shortened response times. This would also allow stc Bahrain to remain ahead of the curve in its adherence to the best practice operations, frameworks, and procedures while supporting its partners.

For the first time, stc Bahrain will be providing an integrated digital experience through this dedicated iNOC, based both locally and offshore. The iNOC will be providing exceptional customer experience through advanced incident resolution, technology infrastructure support, and the availability of highly skilled engineers to enable more efficient measures and faster response times. With 24x7 round-the-clock global support and network surveillance to manage partner queries and resolutions, stc Bahrain’s Wholesale partners are guaranteed a more efficient and elevated customer experience.

Commenting on the launch, Nezar Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “stc Bahrain has positioned itself as a forerunner in innovation and is focused on bringing the latest technological developments to the Kingdom of Bahrain. We have taken this commitment to the next level over the past few years by developing and enacting a strategy to transform ourselves into an integrated digital services provider. We also continue to construct our systems and processes by placing our customers’ needs at the center of all such enhancements. Investing in our new iNOC shows our commitment towards providing them with superior customer experience and meeting their evolving demands with guaranteed service availability and reliability.”

This launch supports stc Bahrain’s international expansion plans, where they have been actively establishing a strong reputation in the wholesale industry. This will further enable stc Bahrain to own the largest wholesale market share in the Kingdom and promote it as the ideal gateway to the world for other international operators.

For more information please visit https://wholesale.stc.com.bh

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Pooja Rekha Sharma: pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com

Hind Al Awadhi: hind.alawadhi@ogilvy.com

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

Please follow us on:

https://twitter.com/stc_bh

https://www.instagram.com/stc_bh/

https://www.youtube.com/user/stcbah

https://web.facebook.com/stc.Bahrain/