Providing a collection of lifestyle, action, adventure, drama and comedy TV shows and movies

Featuring STAR Life, STAR, Action, STAR Films, STAR Series, STAR Movies and STAR World

Dubai, UAE: The Walt Disney Company Middle East has officially announced the re-launch of Star Channels, its bold suite of TV channels that will bring the world’s best on-screen entertainment directly to viewers across the UAE and MENA region.

Star Channels is the fresh new home for the well-known and loved shows and movies from around the world, expertly tailored and curated to appeal to a regional audience. With a lineup of the very best in lifestyle, action, adventure, comedy, and drama series and blockbuster films from industry-leading studios, Star Channels are set to become the go-to TV destination for everyone in the family.

With a bold new look that boasts a lineup of six unique and expertly packaged channels, each appealing to a specific genre, Star Channels provides viewers with an extensive collection of entertainment.

STAR Life: The go-to channel for all things lifestyle, from travel and adventure to all the foodie favorites. The exclusive lineup includes cooking shows with world-class chefs, such as Evolving Vegan by Mena Massoud, the all-new Jamie Oliver show Seasons, and MasterChef Australia and Next Level Chef, starring Gordon Ramsay. Also don’t miss on adventure with titles such as The Summit Australia and Rush Australia, in addition to home make-over series like ‘Clean it, Fix it’ and ‘The Big Interior Battle’.

STAR Action: The new number-one choice for adrenaline junkies, with non-stop action and superb entertainment. Viewers can expect action-packed films and popular franchises, such as Man on Fire, The Revenant, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the full Taken and Die-Hard collections, and so much more.

STAR Films: The home of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters, viewers can stay up to date with the best movies from Tinseltown. STAR Films will wow viewers with its line-up of worldwide hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Ad Astra, and Free Guy, to name but a few.

STAR Series: The ultimate destination for the latest and greatest series featuring your favorite stars and beloved characters. Settle into the sofa as STAR Series brings to your shows including The Dropout, Alaska Daily, Will Trent, 9-1-1, How to Get Away with Murder, This is Us, New Amsterdam and more.

STAR Movies: Where Hollywood's finest stars shine brightest. STAR Movies features an unrivalled collection of all-time favorite films as well as new classics. Movie buffs can catch their favorite actors put on dazzling performances, including Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, Denzel Washington in Man on Fire, Julia Roberts in Wonder & Pretty Woman, and Viola Davis and Emma Stone in The Help.

STAR World: Beaming the very best drama series and reality TV direct to your home. STAR World will present a rich variety of well-known shows including Grey's Anatomy (S17 onwards), American Housewife and True Lies presented along with the best family entertainment including The Piano S1, Britain's Got Talent, and more.

Offering way more than your regular TV Channels, STAR Channels has its finger on the pulse of what matters most to viewers in the UAE and MENA region. As such, TV lovers can expect to enjoy a host of super stunts and thematic programming for Women’s Day, Eid, Father’s Day, Summer Ventures, as well as special Back to School events.

Showcasing your favorite films and TV shows, along with their cast of stars, viewers can dive into a host of specially created and curated content that seamlessly links to the essence, family spirit, and community significance of each event.

ABOUT STAR CHANNELS

STAR Channels is The Walt Disney Company’s portfolio of TV channels in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Providing a broad range of bold entertainment programming, Star Channels brings the best of action, adventure, lifestyle, drama and comedy movies and series from the world’s leading studios. It is comprised of six unique channel offerings, each appealing to a specific genre, including STAR Life, STAR Action, STAR Films, STAR Series, STAR Movies, and STAR World.