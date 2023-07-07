Dubai, United Arab Emirates – St. George’s University (SGU) hosted the familiarization program, which offers education agents and school advisors from around the world, the opportunity to explore the school's medical program and tour its picturesque True Blue campus in Grenada, in the Caribbean.

The program aims to provide visitors with a first-hand experience of what it is like to be a medical student at SGU, allowing them to better understand the unique features of the school's program and pathways. As part of the visit, a delegation of education agents and school counselors from different parts of the world experienced all that SGU’s True Blue campus has to offer.

"We are thrilled to be re-running our familiarization program to education agents and school counselors to gain an in-depth understanding of our School of Medicine, experience our modern facilities, and engage with our faculty and students. By participating in this program, they can witness the value we place on quality international medical education, and the role we play in equipping doctors of the future. This year, over 30 students* from MEA graduated from our School of Medicine," said Corrine Vish, Director, International Admissions, at St. George's University.

Participating agents shared their experiences during their visit to Grenada. "SGU has campus security and I felt safe. As an agent, my initial concerns were swiftly dispelled as I witnessed the university's diligent efforts in ensuring students’ well-being on campus. My perception of the location underwent a complete transformation during my visit, as SGU’s warm hospitality and inviting atmosphere created a sense of belonging and reassurance." said Phansgron Chanbunna, from Intel-Bridge Education, providing university placement consultation to students planning to study abroad.

*Data as of July 2023.

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976 with the goal of drawing the best talent and practices from around the world, St. George’s University (SGU) has become a leading center for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective, perfectly poised to help educate students in this rapidly changing world. The SGU School of Medicine has a four-year Doctor of Medicine degree program or offers five-, six-,and seven-year pathways to its Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program with entry points available for students from any education system around the world. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centers in the US and UK and also has a unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.