SSH Oman has partnered with the Oman Design Association (ODA), marking a significant step towards strengthening collaboration across Oman’s design and architecture sector.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation aimed at advancing the creative and built-environment landscape in the Sultanate, with the three organisations working together to support professional development, knowledge sharing, and industry engagement.

The collaboration will focus on local talent development, professional exposure, and knowledge exchange through joint initiatives, project-based collaboration, events, and design-led programmes aligned with national priorities.

“This partnership brings together people, ideas, and a shared vision for the future of design in Oman. Working closely with the Oman Design Association allows us to champion creativity, professional development, and the next generation of designers and architects,” says Samia Al Durai, General Manager of SSH Oman.

It reinforces SSH’s role as a long-term partner in Oman’s development and its commitment to nurturing local expertise and a resilient, forward-looking built-environment sector.

ABOUT SSH

As a design-led consulting firm offering a 360-degree service from architecture to engineering and construction supervision, SSH has been a trusted partner of choice across the Middle East and Africa for over 65 years. With a reputation for design integrity and a portfolio that includes multiple landmark projects throughout the region, SSH maintains offices in Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 1961, we employ over 1000 high-calibre local, regional, and international experts in their fields, most of whom are from globally renowned international consulting firms.

SSH has ranked within the top 10 Middle East architectural firms in the Middle East, infrastructure, construction management, and hospitality categories in the World Architecture 100 Survey in 2026. SSH was also ranked in 101st place among the ENR’s prestigious Top 225 International Design Firms for 2025.

SSH's multifaceted practices include master planning, architecture, infrastructure, construction supervision, urban design and planning, landscape architecture, structural and civil engineering, MEP/building services, interior design, and project management.