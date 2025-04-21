As part of a wider 9.7 km development, the second phase spans 5 km, starting from Green Island to the Yacht Club in Salmiya. This vibrant destination features public spaces, children's play areas, sports amenities, and a variety of restaurants and cafés.

With a focus on sustainability, the project includes solar lighting, 40 electric vehicle charging stations, and 4,000 renovated parking spaces. Additionally, 12.4 kilometres of jogging tracks and a 15.4-kilometre bicycle path have been established. The natural landscape was revitalised by replacing Conocarpus trees with flora suited to Kuwait's climate.

Artistic installations reflecting Kuwait's culture and ecosystem have been integrated throughout the area. Supporting Kuwait's Vision 2035, the development enhances tourism infrastructure, stimulating the local economy, and offering investment opportunities for both local and international entities.

SSH takes pride in working alongside the Tourism Enterprises Company (TEC) as their partner of choice on this fantastic project, and we congratulate our Design and Supervision teams for bringing this dynamic destination to life!

