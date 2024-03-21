Sharjah, UAE: In a major development, an Abu Dhabi headquartered industrial deep tech company Maxbyte Technologies has teamed up with Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) to set up a state of the art Industry X.0 Centre of Excellence that aims to be the leading Industry X.0 enabler for economic development of the region.

Industry X.0 has emerged as the new digital paradigm for businesses to embrace constant technological change and profit from it. It refers to the use of advanced technologies to restructure existing products and services from design and engineering to manufacturing and support that speeds up operational efficiency and enterprise-wide growth.

Maxbyte is focused on industrial digitalization, robotization, and decarbonization solutions to enhance productivity, flexibility, efficiency, and growth within the industrial sector.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, commented: “This is a historic moment for SRTI Park. Industry X.0 is sweeping the industrial sector across the globe, unfolding possibilities that were unthinkable a few years ago. The high standards of Maxbyte will be available at this Centre of Excellence, offering regional companies unique services to scale up their businesses. We are delighted to welcome Maxbyte to our vibrant ecosystem that is driving innovation in the region.”

Ramshankar CS – CEO of Maxbyte commented : “We are pleased to set up our advanced Industry X.0 Centre of Excellence at the SRTI Park which has emerged as a dynamic innovation hub in this region. This is where innovative manufacturers will go to forge their futures by building a future-ready workforce with new skillsets. Our Industry X.0 CoE has been designed to empower manufacturers increase their productivity, win more business, and strengthen their manufacturing capabilities......”

Maxbyte’s target is to educate 200 manufacturers on industry 4.0 transformation every year in a phased and agile approach to support their transformation and business excellence. It seeks to create 6,000 skilled technical professionals and enable jobs opportunities in the region for the regional industry 4.0 transformation by 2028. It aims to conduct 75+ programs in 3 years. The Industry X.0 CoE is anticipated to impact 1500+ People and 125+ enterprises.

Industry X.0 technologies are evolving fast, helping businesses to become 'smart' and more efficient. These technologies help industries to improve their operational efficiency, reduce errors, increase asset performance, and focus on digital practices.

The key target segment includes Industrial Enterprises, Students, Research Scholars, Academic Institutions, and Government Organizations.

SRTI Park is one of the fastest growing technology parks in the Middle East, reinforcing its role as a key player in shaping the future of research and technology. SRTIP is driving an innovation ecosystem that promotes research & development and supports enterprise activity through the triple helix collaboration of industry, government & academia. SRTI Park provides an environment conducive to creativity and innovation by creating a sustainable park with world-class infrastructure and services, to enhance the Emirate’s status as a global destination for nurturing research and technology.