Sharjah: The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) made a significant appearance at the London International Book Fair 2024, unveiling its vision for a unified business ecosystem tailored to the creative sectors. It also showcased its world-class services and exclusive offerings for book industry professionals and shined light on investment opportunities in the publishing and creative sectors.

During the fair, SPC Free Zone presented its strategy for cultivating a comprehensive business ecosystem for the creative industries. These industries play a significant role in the global economy, accounting for 3.1% of global GDP and 6.2% of all employment, generating nearly 50 million jobs worldwide. The free zone aims to attract leading companies in the creative industries, fostering a collaborative business community in one location.

With an impressive portfolio of more than 10,000 active registered companies and offering more than 2,000 business activities, SPC Free Zone showcased its exceptional business-friendly environment, strong investment potential, and unique opportunities for startups eager to begin their ventures in Sharjah and beyond, capitalising on the emirate’s advanced logistical infrastructure. Additionally, it provided insights into the growth of the publishing sector in Sharjah and the UAE, unveiling significant opportunities for international publishing professionals.

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of SPC Free Zone, highlighted the participation in the London International Book Fair as a strategic move to solidify its status in global cultural and publishing forums. He noted that it broadens its reach and provides a platform to highlight promising opportunities for startups and businesses wishing to expand in the region.

He added: “SPC Free Zone's business ecosystem, bolstered by unparalleled competitive advantages and world-class services, plays a crucial role in advancing the global publishing and creative industries. Hosting a multitude of companies across various sectors, we not only fuel their growth but also form enduring partnerships. Furthermore, our commitment extends beyond investment; we engage in continuous dialogue with our business community to tailor our offerings to their evolving needs, thereby driving their success and the sector’s innovation.”