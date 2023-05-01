Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Spark Foundry, a leading global media agency under Publicis Media, the media arm of Publicis Groupe has announced the renewal of its partnership with Almarai, a leading food and beverage company in the Middle East and the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company, for media buying and planning services. This re-appointment comes after a competitive pitch process involving five agencies.

This long-standing partnership has been active since 2004, leading to multiple award-winning campaigns at the MENA Effie and the MMA Smarties. From a dairy company based in Saudi Arabia, today Almarai is the Middle East’s largest food manufacturer and distributor. Throughout this evolution, Spark Foundry has led the company’s media investments and digital transformation.

Bassel Kakish, CEO of Publicis Groupe ME&T said, “Almarai has been a long-standing partner of Publicis Groupe and Spark Foundry, and we are proud to have earned their trust as their media partner for almost two decades. As we embark on this exciting new chapter of our partnership, we are excited to deliver even more value and sustained growth for the business.”

Under the renewed scope of work, Spark Foundry will continue to provide Almarai with strategic media buying and planning for traditional and digital platforms across all GCC markets – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

"Our relationship with Almarai has stood the test of time, and we’re thrilled to be Media Agency of Record once again. Over the last 18 years, we have been able to transform and grow alongside the brand, while continuing to deliver exceptional results," said Alain Brahamcha, CEO of Spark Foundry ME. "We look forward to further strengthening this partnership and delivering more impactful, innovative work for the brand.”

Hussam Abdulqader, Chief Marketing Officer for Almarai said, “The collaboration with Spark Foundry has been successful through the years and we look forward to even higher contributions in media planning, strategy and buying.”

