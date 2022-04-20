The incubation programme, created with support from Google.org, aims to support 130 entrepreneurs in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iraq. Ten semi-finalist startups will win a trip to pitch in Amsterdam for $10,000 in cash prizes.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Startups Without Borders is partnering with SPARK to launch Startups On The Move Incubation programme, with support from Google.org. The programme entails a 5-month incubation and mentorship programme to equip 130 entrepreneurs in Lebanon, Iraq and Palestine, with the tools to succeed, and prepare them for the final pitching competition in Amsterdam.

The incubation programme aims to strengthen the skills of young aspiring entrepreneurs of both refugee and local background, providing training on fundamental business skills, including business planning, financial planning, business modeling, and investor pitching.

The programme will also focus on providing digital skills training, leveraging on Google’s array of digital solutions, as well as mentorship, and support to register their businesses through a series of seminars focused on incorporation across different markets, including US, UK, EU and the Middle East.

After the incubation, startups will pitch their businesses at the semi-final online, and 10 finalists will be awarded an all-expenses paid trip to Amsterdam to pitch on the global stage during SPARK’s annual IGNITE Conference 2022. The winning startups will battle it out for cash prizes of $10,000 (first place) and $5,000 (second place).

“We are thrilled to partner with SPARK and Google.org to support entrepreneurs to launch successful tech startups in Lebanon, Palestine and Iraq. For the past years, we've been working to build a startup ecosystem where entrepreneurs are not limited by their passports, and this programme is a crucial step towards fostering innovation where it is most needed,” said Valentina Primo, founder and CEO of Startups Without Borders.

Startups On The Move is calling on students, young professionals, and entrepreneurs in Lebanon, Iraq, and Palestine, who have business ideas to transform them into startups ready to take on the world. Startups in the idea and early-stage are eligible to apply, no matter the industry. Refugee founders are encouraged to apply.

