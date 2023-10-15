Solana Foundation will help member companies and developers build and scale their projects through technical and business services

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – has welcomed the Solana Foundation – a non-profit organisation dedicated to the Solana network's decentralisation, adoption, and security – to the DMCC Crypto Centre as an ecosystem partner.

The partnership compliments DMCC’s existing offerings and collaborations by increasing its members’ ability to develop their concepts and scale their businesses using Solana, one of the industry’s leading blockchain platforms. Through this collaboration, the Solana Foundation will offer technical and business development support to DMCC Crypto Centre members, and extend the Foundation’s existing grant programme to DMCC companies. Lastly, the Solana Foundation will join the DMCC Crypto Centre in delivering webinars and other educational courses on a range of important Web3 topics.

As part of this collaboration, Solana will set up a presence at the DMCC Crypto Centre to integrate with the ecosystem and collaborate with its thriving network of technology partners, exchanges, government entities, investors, incubators and accelerators, and service providers, as well as engage with the wider community of 23,000 companies operating in DMCC’s business district.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Solana is one of the most prominent blockchains in the world, boasting a market capitalisation of USD 8 billion, placing it in the top 10 largest crypto projects globally. Through this landmark signing, we will provide complimentary set up and business licensing for Solana ecosystem projects whilst our members can access a world-class blockchain platform and dedicated Solana engineering teams that can take their businesses to new heights. Providing this type of supportive environment is our core philosophy for the DMCC Crypto Centre. It is through this strategy that we have developed one of the most dynamic and value-creating ecosystems for Web3 firms, offering the largest concentration of crypto, blockchain and Web3 businesses across the MENA region – and a central driver behind Dubai’s rise into the biggest global Web3 innovation hub."

Dan Albert, Executive Director, Solana Foundation, added: “With its high density of crypto companies and pro-growth attitude, providing support to the DMCC was a natural fit as we look to tap into the abundant Web3 value in Dubai. We look forward to working with members of the Crypto Centre to onboard them to our chain, as well as introducing our existing ecosystem to DMCC so they can also scale their operations.”

The DMCC Crypto Centre is a comprehensive ecosystem for companies that develop Web3 and blockchain technologies, and associated value-added services, providing everything that crypto businesses and entrepreneurs need to set up and scale their operations.

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

About Solana Foundation

The Solana Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, adoption and security of the Solana network. For more information, please visit https://solana.org

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

Solana Foundation

Megan Enright, Communications

press@solana.org