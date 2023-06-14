Soho Beach, the iconic party destination known for its vibrant energy and unforgettable experiences, is thrilled to announce its first expansion outside of the UAE to Egypt – introducing Soho Beach Sahel!

Soho Beach Sahel is set to open its doors during Eid Al Adha, on June 28th. Located at the private beach in front of Tulip Resort Sunrays New Alamin, Sahel Al Shamali, Egypt, it has its own direct entrance leading to a 5,000+ capacity beach club situated directly on the beach. As an upscale daily beach club, it promises to be a place where guests can come to chill or play. Enjoy the sounds from the resident and guest DJs in a beach atmosphere - think chill, house music vibes with a touch of Arabesque mixed in.

Yanal Abaza, Vice President of Sekoya Hotels and Resorts, the company behind Soho Garden and Soho Beach Brands, said, “Our venues are known for their innovative spirit, which is the driving force for us to constantly look for new ways to enhance our guest experience. Our key differentiation is not only our entertainment program, but the chic ambiance and the trendy food and beverage offering. For our new Egypt location, Soho Beach Sahel, it promises to provide guests with the well-known Soho vibes and offering, as it brings to life our vision of expanding the Soho experience across the region, with additional location openings to be announced very soon.”

The new location is a part of the Soho Garden expansion strategy for its brands, providing its unique club experiences to partygoers across the region, with further expansions to be announced in the near future.