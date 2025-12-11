Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced its accomplishment of empowering more than 500,000 Saudi nationals in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT). The progress was driven by IBM SkillsBuild, IBM’s global program aimed at increasing access to technology education.

The announcement took place at IBM Think on Tour 2025 in Riyadh, an event that brings senior business and technology leaders together to explore how IBM's transformative technologies, powered by Hybrid Cloud and AI, are fueling growth and enabling smarter and more resilient organizations. Attendees included Ayman AlRashed, Regional Vice President, IBM; Safa Alrashed, Acting Deputy Minister for Capabilities & Future Work, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia; Fahad Alanazi, General Manager, IBM Saudi Arabia, along with other senior executives from cross industries in the Kingdom.

This milestone marks a significant step toward empowering Saudi talent with digital skills in AI, data science, and cloud computing, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to create a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy and to assist Saudis prepare for future jobs. The collaboration between IBM and MCIT is part of a broader effort to position Saudi Arabia as a leading regional hub for technology and innovation, first announced in 2022.

“Overachieving this goal is a testament to the ambition of Saudi youth and the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors,” said Fahad Alanazi, General Manager, IBM Saudi Arabia. “We are proud to continue working with MCIT to enable the next generation of innovators in alignment with Vision 2030, and we remain firmly committed to scaling our efforts to equip even more Saudis with future-ready digital skills in the years ahead.”

Safa Alrashed, Acting Deputy Minister for Capabilities & Future Work, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, said: “We take great pride in our collaboration with IBM, which represents a significant commitment to enhancing the skills of our national workforce. We firmly believe that the Kingdom's investment in human capital is fundamental to the objectives outlined in Vision 2030. Our primary aim is to improve local talent, thereby directly contributing to our national aspirations of developing a digitally proficient society and promoting a dynamic, innovation-driven economy. We shall continue in our efforts alongside our partners to attain these objectives.”

The local delivery of IBM SkillsBuild programs has been supported by strategic collaborations with key national organizations, including King Saud University, Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, the National eLearning Center (NeLC), the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Aurthority (SDAIA), and One Million Saudis in AI Initiative (SAMAI). Each organization has played a crucial role in scaling access to digital learning resources and creating inclusive pathways for skill development. Saudi women have been an integral part of this initiative, benefiting from these programs and stepping into new opportunities in AI and emerging technologies.

As part of the collaboration, IBM organized online summer camps for high school students, introducing them to the fundamentals of AI and emerging technologies. Additionally, IBM worked with the National Institute for Educational Professional Development (NIEPD) to train more than 2,000 teachers in artificial intelligence, data, and computer science—empowering educators to inspire and equip future generations with essential digital competencies.

Both partners continue to engage in strategic collaboration with both the private and public sectors, as well as academic institutions, to encourage economic growth and identify new opportunities in technology and innovation.

