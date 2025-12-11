Assert AI, a global leader in Vision AI for real-time operations, today announced the expansion of its QSR and drive-thru automation solutions across the Middle East. After successful deployments with multiple regional food chains, the company is now scaling its technology footprint to transform how QSR brands manage speed, accuracy, and guest experience across high-volume environments.

The Middle East’s QSR sector continues to surge, with Saudi Arabia’s market projected to grow from USD 9.35 billion in 2024 to USD 14.59 billion by 2029, and the wider MEA QSR market expected to maintain strong upward momentum. Yet the challenges remain familiar: long queues, missed service-time targets, delivery congestion, inconsistent staff alignment, and limited visibility into drive-thru operations. These blind spots directly impact revenue, guest satisfaction, and operational predictability.

Assert AI’s Vision Intelligence platform closes these gaps through real-time video analytics that run on existing store CCTV infrastructure. The system monitors drive-thru lanes, walk-in queues, order progression, kitchen movement, and courier flow to generate live performance metrics without additional hardware or disruption.

“Our deployments across the region show a clear pattern. QSR leaders want visibility that is live, accurate, and actionable,” said Job Philip, CEO, Assert AI. “Managers finally have a single source of truth for lane-wise TAT, queue lengths, service bottlenecks, delivery delays, and staff utilisation. This is the foundation for the next generation of operational intelligence in QSR.”

Built for multi-store regional chains, the platform provides:

Lane-wise and store-wise drive-thru analytics to measure TAT, queue abandonment risk, and peak-hour performance

Real-time walk-in and counter analytics that reveal hidden congestion and staffing misalignments

Automated alerts when queues exceed thresholds, lanes stall, or order progression slows

Courier and aggregator flow intelligence, helping stores handle high delivery volumes efficiently

Unified performance dashboards for regional managers to compare stores, understand patterns, and set achievable KPIs

Following strong regional adoption, Assert AI is preparing to scale its QSR platform through deeper on-site integrations, enhanced predictive modules, and expanded analytics for drive-thru meal prep cycles, order accuracy, and multi-lane balancing. The company is also engaging with regional F&B groups in the UAE, KSA, and Qatar to deploy chain-wide rollouts over the next year.

“Our vision is simple- give every QSR operator in the region the ability to run high-velocity operations with clarity and confidence,” said Rashmi Walia, Marketing Head. “The Middle East is one of the most competitive QSR markets globally. The brands that adopt real-time intelligence will set the performance benchmark for 2026 and beyond.”

Assert AI’s expansion comes at a time when global QSR giants are investing heavily in automation, edge AI, and operational visibility. The company’s hardware-agnostic approach, edge-computing capabilities, and rapid deployment model make it uniquely suited for high-growth, fast-moving food chains.

As more restaurants embrace Vision AI for operational excellence, Assert AI aims to reshape how regional QSRs manage efficiency, optimise labour, and deliver consistently faster guest experiences.

About Assert AI

Assert AI is a global computer vision company delivering real-time analytics for high-velocity industries, including QSR, retail, logistics, manufacturing, and smart infrastructure. With edge AI, deep learning, and proprietary computer vision models, Assert AI transforms everyday CCTV infrastructure into intelligent, actionable operational systems. The company operates across the Middle East, India, and North America.