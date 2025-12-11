Market participants can now access extensive data sets on the Saudi capital market from a single trusted source

Products tailored for a range of market participants including analysts, investors, issuers and exchange members

Flexible formats and API connectivity for automated workflows and instant accessibility

RIYADH – WAMID, the technology and innovation subsidiary of Saudi Tadawul Group (“STG”), has today announced the launch of “DataHub”. DataHub offers market participants unprecedented access to extensive Saudi capital market data from a reliable centralized source.

DataHub has launched seven data products that have been tailored for a range of market participants including analysts, investors, exchange members and issuers. WAMID will continue to launch new products through DataHub, providing market participants with streamlined access to a wide range of data and information on Saudi Arabia’s dynamic capital market.

The platform delivers products through a seamless user experience and empowers market participants to make faster, data-driven decisions - ultimately enhancing overall market efficiency and transparency. By providing easy access to data and delivering diversified, cutting-edge solutions, WAMID reaffirms its commitment to expanding access to data and advancing the capital market ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Yazeed Al Domaiji, Chief Executive Officer of WAMID, said: “DataHub is a key initiative for the Saudi capital market that will enable market participants to integrate data from a trusted source into their workflows to make smarter and faster decisions. This innovative platform intensifies our focus on innovation, technology, and expanding access to data, and underscores our commitment to driving transparency, efficiency and growth across the Saudi capital market.”

DataHub offers a self-service experience for consuming data products, including latest data delivery formats such as Application Programming Interface (API), Javascript Object Notation (JSON), and other file transfer options, that provide clients with secure and scalable delivery aligned to institutional standards.

About WAMID

Founded in 2021, WAMID is the innovation arm of the Saudi Tadawul Group, supporting the development of the Saudi Capital Market in line with Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program. WAMID is responsible for providing services that can help unlock the power of data and technology in the Saudi Capital Market and beyond. With a mandate to provide data, artificial intelligence (AI) and market infrastructure services, WAMID is at the forefront of leveraging emerging technologies that can help stakeholders address real-world challenges.

