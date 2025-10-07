Dubai - Emirates NBD Securities, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD, has expanded its trading services, giving investors direct access to key GCC financial markets.

This expansion provides investors with a single and seamless entry point into some of the region’s most active exchanges, according to a press release.

Operating on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), the unit is extending its platform to Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

The move comes as Gulf capital markets are gaining significant traction, driven by strong economic activity.

Economic diversification initiatives, regulatory reforms, and relaxed foreign ownership rules secure new opportunities and attract strong interest from both local and international investors.

The Gulf region’s initial public offerings (IPO) activity has also stayed strong, enhancing liquidity, widening participation, and making cross-border investment easier than ever.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, said: “Being the UAE’s only bank-backed broker to offer full GCC access sets us apart and gives clients confidence that their investments are supported by one of the region’s strongest financial institutions.”

Hessa Al Mulla, General Manager, Emirates NBD Securities, added: “With this expansion, they can reach every major market in the GCC through a single app and a dedicated brokerage team.”

During the first half (H1) of 2025, Emirates NBD posted 12% year-on-year (YoY) higher net income valued at AED 23.90 billion.

