Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Spacetoon, one of the leading international media and entertainment companies in the MENA region and Türkiye, has officially signed MoU with renowned chef and beloved content creator Abir El-Saghir during the Bridge Summit in Abu Dhabi, marking the launch of their strategic partnership.

Earlier this September, both parties unveiled plans for a new original animated series inspired by Abir El-Saghir, scheduled for release next year. The announcement was accompanied by a promotional poster featuring Abir as an animated character, offering audiences an early glimpse into the show’s enchanting, princess-and-fairytale-inspired aesthetic.

The partnership will expand into a comprehensive merchandising and licensing program, including toys, themed products, interactive events, and activity corners, expected to roll out in early 2026.

The upcoming animated series will introduce Abir as a vibrant, adventurous character who brings her culinary magic to life for young viewers. Aimed at children aged 6–12, the show follows the journey of a heroic young chef with a unique superpower. Set in a colorful kingdom, the story centers on Abir’s heartfelt mission to help a young prince overcome depression while navigating his challenges as a differently-abled character. Each episode will take children on a new adventure as Abir encounters memorable characters, spreads kindness, and solves problems through creativity, empathy, and delicious food.

With more than 60 million followers across social media, Abir El-Saghir stands among the region’s most influential digital personalities and celebrity chefs. She was recently recognized with the Joy Award for Favorite Female Influencer and was shortlisted for the One Billion Award at the prestigious 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, commendations that highlight her global reach, creative impact, and dedication to meaningful storytelling.

Fans of Abir El-Saghir will soon enjoy a wide range of new entertainment experiences, made accessible through Spacetoon’s multi-platform ecosystem. Audiences across various regions will have fresh opportunities to connect with Abir’s world and the expanding franchise.

About Spacetoon Group:

An award-winning force since 1980s, Spacetoon Group has transformed from the first free-to-air animation and anime channel into a dominant entertainment powerhouse directed to kids and families across the MENA region. Headquartered in Dubai with local offices in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, their long years of experience provide an unmatched understanding of the market.

Spacetoon Group transcends mere broadcasting. They offer a multi-platform solution for partners seeking to expand their brands’ reach within the MENA region. This includes video-on-demand streaming, traditional TV broadcasting, theatrical releases, engaging on-ground events, and lucrative merchandising opportunities. This one-stop shop approach simplifies market entry for partners, maximizes brand exposure, and ensures a strong regional presence.

Spacetoon Group’s proven track record and unwavering commitment to quality content have positioned them as a trusted partner for both Japanese studios and international media companies for long years.

About Abir Saghir:

Abir El Saghir is a celebrity chef who rose to fame by sharing videos on preparing international cuisine. In January 2023, she won the Joy Award for favorite female influencer. She directs her long-form cooking content on her YouTube channel, abirz kitchen, which has amassed almost 2.8 billion views. In October 2024, she launched the ‘Cook for Lebanon with Abir’ campaign to provide daily meals for displaced people in Lebanon.

For more information, please contact:

Nour Yanam | Head of PR & Marketing at Spacetoon

Email: n.yanam@spacetoongroup.com