Dubai, UAE — Savvy Charging Technologies today announced a landmark strategic partnership with e-Boost, part of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI), to introduce the region’s first fully mobile, on-demand, and off-grid electric vehicle charging platform across the UAE and the wider GCC.

This collaboration brings together Savvy’s regional leadership in sustainable mobility solutions with e-Boost’s proven expertise in advanced mobile EV charging systems deployed across the United States. Together, both companies aim to accelerate EV readiness, strengthen charging infrastructure resilience, and eliminate grid-dependency challenges that currently limit large-scale EV adoption.

A Major Step Toward the Future of Mobility

The new platform delivers rapid, flexible, and grid-independent EV charging that can be deployed anywhere, anytime. It is designed to support fleet operators, logistics companies, automotive networks, property developers, and smart city initiatives seeking scalable EV charging without civil works, permitting delays, or reliance on utility infrastructure.

Muhammad Jamal, CEO of Savvy Charging Technologies, stated:

"This partnership reflects our commitment to building a cleaner, smarter, and more accessible energy ecosystem for the region. By combining Savvy’s innovation with e-Boost’s proven technology, we are enabling EV charging at the edge — wherever the customer needs it. This is not just a product; it is a breakthrough for mobility, sustainability, and operational efficiency in the UAE and GCC."

Strengthening the Region’s Sustainability Ambitions

The partnership aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision and supports national and regional goals to accelerate EV adoption. The off-grid platform offers a practical and scalable solution for organizations transitioning their fleets to electric, addressing key challenges such as:

Charging access in high-utilization fleet operations

Limited grid capacity across industrial and commercial zones

High-speed deployment requirements

Temporary or remote charging needs

Call for Collaboration

Savvy Charging Technologies invites industry leaders, government agencies, fleet operators, and investors to explore collaboration opportunities across deployment, infrastructure expansion, and sustainable mobility initiatives.

“The momentum around electrification in the GCC is rising fast,” added Jamal.

“This partnership positions us at the forefront of delivering high-impact, next-generation charging solutions that are essential for enabling the region’s clean energy transition.”

About Savvy Charging Technologies

Savvy Charging Technologies is a UAE-based mobility and energy innovation company delivering off-grid, mobile, and rapid-deployment EV charging solutions designed for fleets, logistics operators, and smart city ecosystems. Savvy is committed to accelerating the region’s shift toward sustainable transportation through advanced technology, strategic partnerships, and scalable infrastructure models.

Learn more: www.savvy.energy

About e-Boost (A Pioneer Power Solutions Company)

e-Boost is a leading mobile EV charging solution developed by Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI), delivering reliable, scalable, and grid-independent charging systems across multiple industries. With deployments throughout the United States, e-Boost specializes in enabling EV charging at the edge, eliminating infrastructure and permitting bottlenecks.

Learn more: www.pioneerpowersolutions.com

