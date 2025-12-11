The new showroom will be designed in Rolls-Royce’s contemporary visual identity

Strengthening the marque’s long-standing relationship with its Saudi Arabian clients through an enchanting, immersive, and a true luxury Rolls-Royce client experience

Jeddah: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa has announced the appointment of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors as its official dealer to be based in Jeddah. The opening of the new luxury showroom in Tahlia Street, Jeddah is expected in Q2 2026 and will be called Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Jeddah. Clients will be immersed into the world of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars with a contemporary space designed in the brand’s modern visual identity.

The space will be curated to enable clients to experience a world of possibilities in commissioning their own motor car. Clients can soon visit a facility offering the Rolls-Royce model portfolio, explore accessories, and have access to ownership services.

“Our clients in Saudi Arabia are a community of discerning individuals who value exceptional quality, craftsmanship and personal expression, and our new showroom in Jeddah will continue to build on this strong foundation. Our longstanding partnership with Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, which began in 2003, has played a meaningful role in our journey in the Kingdom, and we are pleased to deepen this relationship as we open in Jeddah. The city’s distinctive blend of heritage, creativity and artistic expression creates a unique atmosphere that naturally resonates with the world of Rolls-Royce. This new environment will offer an elevated, highly personalised experience befitting our standing as a globally renowned House of Luxury. I look forward to our new home in Jeddah bringing us even closer to our clients and further elevating the exceptional experience Rolls-Royce is renowned for.”

James Crichton, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa

“The announcement of our new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars showroom in Jeddah is a milestone that reflects both the marque’s legacy in this remarkable city and our continued commitment to providing excellence. Our clients across the country deeply appreciate the artistry and personal expression that define the Rolls-Royce experience, and stepping into Jeddah with our new showroom will allow us to elevate that experience even further. We look forward to welcoming our clients, immersing them in unforgettable experiences, and bringing their unique visions to life.”

Amit Vaja, Managing Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars KSA

About Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a true luxury house, creating the world’s most recognised, revered and desirable handcrafted Bespoke products for its international clientele.

There are over 2,500 people working at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex. This comprises both its global headquarters and Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence – the only place in the world where Rolls-Royce motor cars are designed, engineered and meticulously built by hand. Its continuous investment in its facilities, products and people has resulted in a series of ‘record years’ for global sales, peaking in 2023 with over 6,000 motor cars sold worldwide. An independent study by the London School of Economics & Political Science confirmed that since the company began production at Goodwood in 2003, it has contributed more than £4 billion to the UK economy and adds more than £500 million in economic value every year.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate, unrelated company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems.

