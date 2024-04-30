Suhar: SOHAR Port and Freezone has signed an agreement with Metcore International Pte Ltd, a leading marine solutions provider based in Singapore, to deliver technical expertise for the integration and testing of Mass Flow Metering (MFM) Systems on board bunker tankers at SOHAR Port. The agreement underscores SOHAR’s commitment to bunkering transparency and innovation by adhering to ISO 22192 standards.

SOHAR Harbour Master Captain, Batti Al Shibli, said: “At SOHAR Port and Freezone, we have taken a major step forward by implementing cutting-edge Mass Flow Metering Systems with Metcore International. Aligned with ISO 22192 standards, this agreement revolutionizes bunker operations, ensuring transparency, precision and future digitalization. It includes advanced MFM deployment, staff and stakeholder training, and conformity assessment programs, setting a new standard for excellence in bunker fuel operations.”

In bunker fuel trading, fuel is sold by mass but delivered by volume, which can be affected by variations in pressure and temperature. MFM is considered to be significantly more reliable and accurate than traditional methods as it allows fuel to be directly measured by mass during custody transfers. The tamper-proof technology utilized also eliminates room for error and simplifies operations, displaying and recording critical parameters in real-time which allows users to address any abnormalities on site. SOHAR decision to mandate MFM for all marine fuel supply operations highlights its commitment to excellence and innovation in line with global industry standards, following the footsteps of renowned ports like Singapore and Rotterdam.

As an accredited certification body with ISO/IEC 17065 proficiency, Metcore’s holistic approach encompasses impartial evaluation and conformity assessment of MFM systems onboard bunker tankers in accordance with SS 648, ISO 22192 and OIML R117 standards and recommendations. This approach harmonizes the use of MFM systems for bunker fuel measurement across global ports.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to leverage on its strategic location and enhance its services, positioning itself as a key logistics hub within the region and across the world boasting container, liquids, dry and break-bulk terminals. A powerful combination of the expertise of the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group, it is earmarked as one of the Sultanate’s mega-projects, home to logistics, petrochemicals, and metal clusters, as well as the region’s first dedicated agri terminal. Today, after 20 years of operation, it serves as the main gateway for import and export in Oman, directly contributing 2.1% of the country’s GDP and almost 36,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology, it is leading the development and modernization of the Sultanate’s logistics infrastructure and supporting the economic diversification objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.