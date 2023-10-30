Customers in the Middle East will have access to improved user productivity on ‘TRANSFORMER for Snowflake’ by StreamSets

Dubai, UAE: Global technology leader Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) and Data Cloud company Snowflake have announced the expansion of their premium partnership to the Middle East at GITEX Global. StreamSets, by Software AG, will now provide improved user productivity through ‘Transformer for Snowflake’, harnessing the power of Cloud for Software AG’s Middle East customers.

The partnership extends the immediate availability of the latest release of ‘Transformer for Snowflake’, StreamSets data transformation service for Snowflake Data Cloud, to all Software AG customers. This updated platform improves user productivity, simplifies complex data transformations, and enables self-service for advanced analytics using Snowflake. Joint customers can leverage Snowflake’s collaboration capabilities to access their data from Transformer securely and unify it with the rest of their data stored in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Rami Kichli, Senior Vice President, Middle East & Turkey, Software AG, stated, “This partnership with Snowflake is significant for our data integration offering in the Middle East. The unification of StreamSets’ data platform with Snowflake’s cloud capabilities ensures secure and reliable data integration capabilities for our customers. The intelligent pipelines, designed for resilience and adaptability, enable continuous and secure data ingestion into Snowflake from both on-premise and cloud environments. Software AG customers can efficiently leverage their data assets for reporting, operational analytics, data science, and data sharing initiatives.”

The latest version of Transformer for Snowflake is designed to enhance productivity, enhancement, reduce data friction and facilitate efficient data supply for operational business tools such as analytics and reporting. StreamSets enables easy design and execution of complex data transformations natively in Snowflake.

StreamSets Transformer for Snowflake is a hosted service within the StreamSets platform that provides a unique combination of power and ease of use that enables data practitioners as well as for business users to build, operate, and monitor data transformation jobs within the Snowflake Data Cloud. Additionally, Software AG via StreamSets has conducted third party technical validation to confirm that the integrations through Snowflake are optimized with an emphasis on functional and performance best practices.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, power data applications, and execute diverse AI/ML and analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 639 of the 2023 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of July 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

About Software AG

Software AG helps companies create effortlessly connected experiences for their customers, employees and partners. Its enterprise-grade iPaaS integrates anything, anywhere, any way users want by bringing application, data, B2B, API and event integration together in the same generative AI-enabled platform.

Trusted by the world’s best brands for more than 50 years, Software AG enables end-to-end visibility and governance across geographies, IT environments, and complex business ecosystems, with hybrid multi-cloud connectivity, and enterprise-grade security relied on by banks, governments, and corporations around the world.

Software AG is majority owned by Silver Lake, the global technology investment firm. For more information, visit www.softwareag.com. And follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

