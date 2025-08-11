ABU DHABI: The UAE continues to strengthen its leading position on the global digital transformation map, driven by a forward-looking vision and ambitious national policies that have made digital innovation a cornerstone of sustainable development and economic competitiveness.

Public and private institutions are adopting policies that place people first, viewing them as both the beneficiaries and leaders of the transformation process. Numerous international reports highlight the country’s rapid progress in this field and its top rankings in prestigious global indices, reinforcing its regional and global leadership in modern technology and smart transformation.

According to the United Nations E-Government Survey 2024, the UAE ranked first globally in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index, achieving a full score of 100 percent. This reflects the extensive reach and high efficiency of digital networks, underscoring the maturity of the country’s digital infrastructure.

As per the Speedtest Global Index issued by global company Ookla, the UAE has maintained its first-place ranking worldwide for mobile internet speed from July 2024 to June 2025. In the latest update for June, the UAE recorded an average download speed of 546.14 megabits per second, significantly ahead of its nearest global competitors.

In 2024, the UAE Government achieved a milestone in digital services, completing 173.7 million digital government transactions. More than 57 million beneficiaries accessed 1,419 digital government services, with a satisfaction rate of 91 percent.

Meanwhile, UAE cities secured advanced rankings in the IMD Smart City Index 2025. Dubai ranked fourth globally and first in the Arab world, while Abu Dhabi came fifth worldwide. These rankings reflect the progress made in digital services, smart infrastructure, and improving quality of life in the emirates.

The UAE also topped the region in the Government AI Readiness Index 2024, issued by Oxford Insights, which covered 193 countries. The index measured government efficiency, the development of the technology sector, the availability of data and infrastructure — all areas in which the UAE continues to advance confidently.

The Interregional Centre for Strategic Analysis in Abu Dhabi stated that the UAE is steadily moving towards regional leadership in artificial intelligence sectors, supported by targeted investments in research, skills, and innovation.

Experts told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE has not only played a leading role in digital transformation but has also become a global model in comprehensive transformation and innovation.

Rasha Abdo, Director of Strategic Client Team for the Middle East and North Africa at Infobip, said the UAE continues to enhance its global standing in AI and digital transformation. She noted that topping the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index with a perfect score directly reflects the strength of its digital networks.

She highlighted landmark initiatives such as Dubai Government’s 360 Services policy, aimed at delivering proactive and integrated people-centred services, adding that the UAE is setting new global standards in digital service delivery across both the public and private sectors.

Abdo added that the UAE’s transformative framework is a leading model in providing people-first digital services, supported by AI and automated technologies at the government level. She said the UAE continues to set new benchmarks in innovation across public and private sectors, particularly in banking, retail, and healthcare services.

Amjad Al Sabbagh, Group Vice-President for the Middle East and Africa at Sprinklr, said the maturity of the UAE’s digital ecosystem has moved beyond the adoption of technologies to creating experiences tailored to individual needs. He added that aspirations now go beyond speed to include a human dimension and the anticipation of future needs.

He stressed that designing services and prioritising digital transformation have become key drivers of economic growth in the UAE. He pointed out that the country’s target to double the digital economy’s contribution to GDP by 2030 aligns with projections that AI will contribute 13.6 percent to GDP, equivalent to US$100 billion, bolstering economic diversification and sustainable innovation.