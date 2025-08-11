Open-garden marketplace will allow users to build, publish and access customized tools.

AI Companion, Tori, answering questions, surfacing personalized insights and guiding users.

Alpha portfolios tapping into eToro’s proprietary retail trading data.

Community-powered innovation exemplified by acquisition of BullAware.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, announced today how the company is harnessing artificial intelligence to redefine social investing.

Yoni Assia, eToro’s Co-founder and CEO, commented: “There’s been a lot of talk about how AI will reshape investing. It’s not just speculation—it’s already happening. At eToro, we’re not waiting for the future to arrive. We’re building it.

“Market data in the palm of your hand and AI-agents that enlighten you with the most relevant and accurate insights tailored to your portfolio and needs. The ability to build tools that help you outperform the markets and invite others to use them.”

API Tools Powering the Creation of a Marketplace

eToro is launching a suite of AI-tools that will transform social investing by creating a community-built marketplace for investing built on top of eToro’s new public API. This marks a significant leap forward in the democratization of investing, arming retail traders and investors with sophisticated, AI powered capabilities previously only accessible to quantitative hedge funds.

The suite of AI-tools will initially be available to eToro’s Popular Investors, a subset of users who are a vetted group of top traders and investors who meet specific criteria and whose investment strategies can be copied by other users via eToro’s patented CopyTrader technology.

“This is about more than just AI-generated insights,” continued Yoni Assia. “With these tools we’re not just democratizing access to markets and data, we’re democratizing innovation itself. Our community is at the heart of everything we do and we are proud to enable them to build AI-powered tools that combine social trading features with advanced charting and execution capabilities, offering an AI powered experience. We’re enabling our Popular Investors to innovate like top quantitative hedge funds and scale their impact within the eToro ecosystem.”

Popular Investors will have access to a range of AI-powered tools including an eToro MCP (Model Context Protocol), agent-based services and customizable apps and dashboards. These tools offer seamless access to eToro’s trading infrastructure and data, allowing Popular Investors to build tools for themselves and the eToro community. These tools can combine social trading features with advanced charting and execution capabilities.

The key capabilities which will be deployed include the ability to:

Develop bespoke trading algorithms and automate strategies.

Automate trade execution: AI-driven algorithms to execute trades with precision, minimizing latency and maximizing efficiency.

Integrate real-time market data and third-party tools, including backtesting and advanced analytics, to identify trends and opportunities across stocks, crypto, and ETFs, in order to build investment strategies.

Personalize portfolio optimization: Tailored recommendations based on risk profiles, market conditions, and user behavior.

Create personalized dashboards for monitoring portfolios and market activity including sophisticated risk management tools, powered by AI including Value-at-Risk (VaR) analysis and portfolio stress testing.

Interact with eToro’s social feed via customizable boiler plates e.g. rich media posts.

“We are unleashing the true potential of social investing. eToro becomes an open-garden marketplace built on top of eToro’s new public API enabling users to build, publish and access customized tools.” comments Yoni Assia.

Launch of Tori - eToro’s AI Companion

eToro’s focus on AI-empowerment, includes the launch of Tori, eToro’s next-gen AI companion. Tori is a powerful AI assistant transforming how users interact with eToro: answering questions, surfacing personalized insights, guiding them across the platform, and helping them better understand the world of investment - all through natural conversation.

“Harnessing disruptive technology is in our DNA. From pioneering social investing, offering bitcoin from 2013, to deploying machine learning to build portfolios, we are committed to leveraging new technologies to the benefit of our users and our business. AI is already fundamentally rewriting the rules of what is possible. Within appropriate guardrails it can be a powerful tool to empower everyday investors to learn, invest and trade.” adds Yoni Assia.

“Tori, our AI companion, answers questions, surfaces personalized insights and guides users across the eToro platform. Tori underpins all of our innovations, and will evolve as our platform evolves, helping our users to get the most from eToro.”

Alpha Portfolios

eToro has launched seven Alpha Portfolios as part of our Smart Portfolio offering. These AI-powered strategies are built using advanced analysis of eToro’s proprietary retail trading data to give eToro users access to exclusive quant-driven strategies typically used by hedge funds.

“Strategies like these have traditionally been out of reach for ordinary investors, as they normally come with high entry barriers, costly management fees, restrictive lock-up periods and less transparency in terms of asset allocation,” said Yoni Assia. “Our Alpha Portfolios combine AI with one of the largest retail trading datasets in the world to provide real, actionable value to retail investors. They demonstrate our commitment to harness AI for the benefit of our community.”

Community-Powered Innovation

Following the successful acquisition of portfolio management provider Bullsheet in 2022, eToro has acquired BullAwa r e and will partner with its creator Mariano Pardo to embed key features within the eToro platform. BullAware was created to provide eToro users with tools and insights to enhance their investing experience.

“BullAware is a clear example of the talent within our ecosystem and demonstrates why we are so excited about the potential that our Marketplace has to offer. eToro is a global community powered by the collaboration between people and technology. We want to embrace innovation wherever we find it and look forward to working with Mariano to integrate BullAware into the eToro platform. We’re confident that through our deployment of AI-enabled tools, we will see more examples of innovation and inspiration from our community.” concludes Yoni Assia.

About eToro

eToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, shar e and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors.