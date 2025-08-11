Workshops in Drone Engineering, Data Analytics, Robotics, Structural Engineering, Water Treatment, and Plastic Waste Recycling inspired career pathways in high-demand fields.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Knowledge Group concluded the ExxonMobil Future STEM Leaders Summer Camp, a two-week immersive program designed to inspire the UAE’s next generation of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) innovators.

Held recently at ADU’s Abu Dhabi campus, the camp brought together over 35 high-achieving Emirati high school students for an intensive learning journey that blended technical skill-building with industry exposure. The program delivered hands-on workshops in high-demand and future-focused topics including Drone Engineering, Data Analytics and Visualization, Robotics, Structural Engineering, Water Treatment, and Plastic Waste Recycling, alongside career-focused sessions and life-skills development.

Mohammed Alamin, President of ExxonMobil UAE, said: "It was truly inspiring to witness the energy, curiosity, and ambition of the students at the ExxonMobil Future STEM Leaders Summer Camp. This program has been a resounding success in sparking a passion for STEM among young Emirati minds, and we are proud to have played a role in shaping their journey toward future careers in science and technology. This program would not have been possible without our long-standing collaboration with Abu Dhabi University and the outstanding support from Knowledge Group in delivering such a meaningful and impactful experience."

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: "STEM careers are among the fastest-growing fields worldwide, driven by rapid technological change and the UAE’s ambition to be a leading hub for innovation. At ADU, we are committed to bridging the gap between academic knowledge and industry needs through future-focused learning experiences. The Future STEM Leaders Summer Camp is more than a program, it is a launchpad that equips Emirati youth with the skills, creativity, and adaptability to excel in tomorrow’s high-impact industries. Through strategic collaborations with industry leaders like ExxonMobil and Knowledge Group, we are inspiring and empowering a generation ready to lead, innovate, and transform the future of the UAE and beyond."

Dr. Ahmad Badr, CEO of Knowledge Group, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Abu Dhabi University and ExxonMobil to deliver an immersive STEM experience that truly inspires and equips young Emirati talent. This summer camp goes beyond traditional learning by engaging students in practical, real-world projects that ignite their passion and build essential skills for tomorrow’s challenges. Programs like this are vital to nurturing a new generation of innovators who will contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s community and economy, reinforcing our collective vision for a knowledge-driven future."

Building on the strong foundation of collaboration established under the MoU between Exxon Al Khalij Inc. (ExxonMobil) and Abu Dhabi University, the relationship has evolved to include impactful initiatives beyond scholarships, all aimed at supporting the development of the UAE’s future leaders. These efforts reflect a shared commitment to advancing STEM education and nurturing Emirati youth in alignment with the nation’s strategic vision.

