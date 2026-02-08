The remarkable success of the newly launched 'Eastvale' in 2025, was met with exceptional demand growing SODIC’s presence in East Cairo.

Cairo, Egypt: Sixth of October Development & Investment Company “SODIC” has released its consolidated financial results for the full year ended 31st of December 2025.

Operational & Financial Highlights

Gross contracted sales EGP 48.4 billion Revenues: 21.26 billion, up 118% YoY Net Cash collections EGP 20.1 billion Timely delivery of 2,083 units Gross profit: EGP 7.63 billion, up 41% YoY, reflecting a gross profit margin of 36% Operating profit: EGP 5.55 billion, up 68% YoY, implying an operating profit margin of 26% Net profit after tax and non-controlling interests EGP 4.49 billion, up 77% YoY, delivering a net profit margin of 21% SODIC accelerated long-term growth through the expansion of the Company’s land bank by approximately 1,500 feddans (c. 6.3 million sqm), comprising 1,000 feddans in West Cairo in partnership with Rula for Land Reclamation and 500 feddans in East Cairo (Mada City) in partnership with Midar for Investment and Urban Development, further solidifying SODIC’s development pipeline and future revenue generation capacity.



Operational Overview

SODIC sold 1,788 units during 2025, compared to 1,270 units in 2024 and generating gross contracted sales of EGP 48.4 billion.

Gross contracted sales were diversified between SODIC’s main markets, heavily driven by East Cairo, accounting for 52% c. of total sales, led by the strong demand for the newly launched project Eastvale, which contributed to c. EGP 21 bn in contracted sales, representing 44% of SODIC’s contracted sales in 2025. West Cairo projects contributed 21% and North coast projects contributed 27% of the company’s gross contracted sales on the back of robust sales in Ogami, which contributed 17% of sales.

Net cash collections reached EGP 20.1 billion for the period. This compares to collections of EGP 15 billion in 2024.

SODIC delivered some 2,083 units during the year, of which 395 were in East Cairo projects, while West Cairo accounted for 1,486 and North cost accounted for 202 of the delivered units. This compares to 1,045 units delivered during the previous year.

CAPEX spent on construction during 2025 amounted to EGP 11 billion, compared to EGP 8.5 billion spent last year.

SODIC’s total backlog of unrecognized revenue stood at EGP 106 billion as of 31 December 2025, compared to EGP 87 billion recorded in 2024, providing strong revenue growth and visibility for the company.

Financial overview:

Revenues of EGP 21.26 billion were recorded during the year, compared to EGP 9.75 billion of revenues recorded in 2024. Real Estates Revenues were driven by deliveries in West Cairo’s projects which accounted for 69.4% of SODIC’s deliveries by value. West Cairo’s project 464 Acres separately accounted for 41% of the value delivered during the full year. East Cairo contributed 20.3% and North Coast contributed 10.3% of the delivered value.

Gross profit came in at EGP 7.63 billion, implying a gross profit margin of 36%, gross profits recorded a 41% growth YoY.

Operating profit of EGP 5.55 billion was recorded during 2025, reflecting a healthy operating profit margin of 26% growing 68% YoY.

Net profit after tax and non-controlling interests came in at EGP 4.49 billion and implying a net profit margin of 21% and EPS of EGP 3.47.

Balance Sheet

SODIC continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with total cash and cash equivalents amounting to EGP 4.4 billion.

Bank leverage remains low, with bank debt to equity standing at 0.61x. Bank debt outstanding amounted to EGP 9.7 billion as of 31 December 2025.

Total receivables stood at EGP 100.2 billion, of which EGP 19.96 billion are short-term receivables providing strong cash flow visibility for the company. A total of EGP 13.5 billion of receivables are reported on the balance sheet, reflecting only the receivables related to delivered units already recognized as revenue. On the other hand, some EGP 86.7 billion of receivables related to undelivered units are disclosed in the footnotes.

Key Corporate Highlights

March 11th: SODIC announced the signing of an EGP 2.45 billion Bridge Facility with Commercial International Bank (CIB) to finance the development of June May 12th: SODIC has signed a revenue share agreement with Rula for Land Reclamation for the development of a 1,000 feddan land plot in New Sphinx City, West Cairo. June 17th: SODIC announced the early delivery of VYE, its pioneering next-generation development in New Zayed, six months ahead of schedule. July 14th: SODIC announced the early delivery of the first homes at June, its Miami inspired vibrant beachfront destination on the North Coast. October 12th: SODIC signed a revenue share agreement with MIDAR for Investment and Urban Development for the development of a 500 feddan land plot within "MADA", East Cairo. November 23rd: SODIC launched its newest East Cairo project, Eastvale, located in MADA. November 26th: SODIC announced the signing of a Revolving Facility with Banque Misr (BM) for a total amount of up to EGP 3 billion with a tenor of four years.



Commenting on the results Ayman Amer SODIC’s Group General Manager said, “We are proud to deliver another exceptional year for SODIC, with our net profit and revenues growing significantly by 77% and 118% respectively. The remarkable success of our newly launched East Cairo project, Eastvale, which generated over EGP 21 billion in contracted sales, has built on SODIC’s East portfolio, further strengthening the brand’s presence in East Cairo. With units delivered nearly doubling YoY and strong progress across construction, we remain focused on creating sustainable value for our customers, partners, and shareholders. We continue to execute our strategic growth plans with the same diligence and customer centric approach that sets SODIC apart”.

About SODIC

SODIC is one of the region’s leading real estate development companies, with a distinguished track record of over three decades of successful operations in West Cairo, East Cairo, and the North Coast. SODIC brings to the market award-winning developments that cater to the country’s ever-growing need for high-quality residential, commercial, & retail property as well as large-scale mixed-use developments and vibrant communities that are home to over 30,000 people today. SODIC flagship and signature developments include Allegria, Forty West, The Polygon and The Estates in West Cairo, Villette and EDNC in New Cairo as well as June, Caesar and Ogami on Egypt’s North Mediterranean Coast. SODIC is listed on the Egypt’s Stock Exchange since 1996 under OCDI.CA. For more information, please visit www.sodic.com.