Every month, one lens creator could be awarded USD7,200 for their top performing lens and the program is open to creators in the UAE and Saudi Arabia as part of 40 eligible countries

Saudi Arabia, India, and the United States are amongst the top five markets where Lenses from Lens Creators achieve the most community engagement

Given the incredible scale of augmented reality (AR) creation and engagement on Snapchat, the platform has announced the introduction of Lens Creator Rewards – a new program that empowers and rewards the creativity of both aspiring and established creators.

Lens Creator Rewards offers an additional opportunity for creators to build compelling Lenses regularly and get rewarded financially for their work every month. The program is designed to celebrate the most creative Lenses that help Snapchatters express themselves and have fun with friends – from imaginative new looks to try-ons to amazing AR scenes to explore.

Every month, a lens creator could be awarded USD7,200 for their top performing lens in the United States, India, and Mexico. Lens Creator Rewards is open to new and current Lens Studio community members from nearly 40 countries including the UAE and Saudi Arabia. As a platform that thrives on real relationships that drive real influence, Snap’s new program allows creators to advance their skills and grow their businesses.

The new program will be of great use to AR Creators in the region as they seek more rewarding ways to pursue what they love. Saudi Arabia, India, and the United States are now amongst the top five markets where Lenses from Lens Creators achieve the most community engagement. The new Lens Creator Rewards program further reaffirms Snapchat’s commitment to creating opportunities for those who continue to inspire the community with their creativity and imagination.

With over 85% of Snapchat’s MENA daily users interacting with Lenses every day, Lens Creator Rewards makes for a fun addition to the platform’s continued efforts to support AR Creators across the region. Bringing monetization to the forefront while simultaneously providing audience growth opportunities, a wide range of creator-friendly features provide an effective marketplace that supports the future of content. As a result, Snapchat has a global community of more than 300,000 AR creators, developers, and teams, who have built more than 3 million Lenses that Snapchatters have viewed more than 5 trillion times.

To participate, AR creators can visit Lens Creator Rewards Terms to check their eligibility for this program.

-Ends-

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

Media Contact:

snap.mena@webershandwick.com