United Arab Emirates – Six Senses will open its first Greek resort in partnership with Grivalia Hospitality, one of the most significant investors in the ultra-luxury hospitality sector in Greece. It will be located on a southerly white-sand cove on Megalonisos, one of the 10 Petalioi islands and islets with some of the finest undiscovered beaches in the “Greek Maldives”. Six Senses Megalonisos will be a short boat ride from the port of Rafina, just across the mainland from Athens, or Marmari on Evia’s West coast.



Whereas the island of Evia or Euboea was said to have been separated from mainland Greece by a strike from Poseidon’s trident, the childhood home of Goddess Hera, and the battleground for the Titans versus the Giants, the tranquil and secluded Megalonisos has been left by history and mythology to snooze in the sun.



There will be 75 guest villas and 20 branded residences for sale, all unobtrusively blending into the contours of the bay, which is protected by prevailing winds to make it an ideal location for a mooring site for yachts and sailboats. The plentiful diving opportunities in the clear turquoise waters and uninterrupted hiking trails in undisturbed nature help create a range of out-of-the-ordinary experiences to stimulate, energize and restore. Easy day trips to Athens add to the appeal of exploring everything from Greece’s cultural heritage – the Acropolis, Ancient Agora, Parthenon, and Temple of Olympian Zeus, to name just a few – to its abundant fine dining and street food scene.



Six Senses was chosen for this project in part for its eco-credentials in terms of energy, materials, and operations, which support Greece’s shifting approach towards sustainable and responsible tourism practices. The development will be powered by its own solar electric farm.



The three restaurants include all-day dining, a beach bar and grill, and a specialty sunset bar. There will also be a pastry café, perfect for a coffee after a morning dip or sun salutation, along with a boutique.



The 1,700 square-meter Six Senses Spa will offer multiple treatment rooms, including four double sensory suites, a Watsu for a range of hydro therapies, and a Hammam for a warm herbal steam and body scrub.



Guests will enjoy locally inspired cuisine and spa treatments along with trademark experiences and brand differentiators, including Sleep, Eat, and Grow With Six Senses, the Alchemy Bar, Earth Lab, and Integrated Wellness.



“Six Senses Megalonisos offers a unique opportunity to step foot on a Greek island that even the Gods left undiscovered,” says Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses. “We look forward to welcoming our guests with emotional hospitality that encompasses pioneering wellness, sustainability, and meaningful experiences.”



Mr. George Chryssikos, Chairman and CEO of Grivalia Hospitality stated, “We are delighted to join forces with Six Senses as we share common values in terms of sustainability and well-being. In Grivalia Hospitality, via our investments, we aim to create special and unique hospitality projects and experiences, while at the same time strengthening Greece’s position as a leading destination for luxury tourism and attracting world-class brands that recognize the great potential of our country in the premium hospitality sector.”

Six Senses Megalonisos can be accessed by private boat from Rafina port (a 16-kilometer, 30-minute drive from Athens International Airport), or from the ports of Marmari or Karystos on Evia.



The target open date has been set for the end of 2027.

