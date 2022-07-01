Siemens is providing energy-efficient air-conditioning and water-conservation systems at the AURAK campus

Siemens has partnered with the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) to help the university reduce expenses and curtail carbon emissions as it educates a future generation of leaders.

A part of the collaboration, Siemens will be retrofitting the air conditioning, ventilation, lighting and hot water systems and install water conservation equipment and advanced energy controls across 19 buildings at the AURAK campus. These measures will save the university around AED 900,000 annually which will be guaranteed under Siemens' leading performance assurance program.

Siemens plans to address four levers of AURAK's decarbonization roadmap. The first is to reduce consumption via the scope of this project. Subsequent phases will include producing energy on site by leveraging renewable technologies, transitioning to electrification, and carbon offsetting.

The Energy Performance Contracting Project, to be completed before the end of this year, is expected to reduce AURAK’s electricity consumption by 1.7 million kilowatt-hours, water by 1.8 million imperial gallons and carbon emissions by 700 metric tons, per year, the equivalent of growing more than 11,000 trees over 10 years..

His Excellency Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, American University of Ras Al Khaimah President, said, “The launch of this project marks another milestone in AURAK’s plan of environmental sustainability and energy conservation at our campus, and this comes in line with Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040. By using energy and water more wisely on our campus, we will also reduce our carbon footprint.”

“Making university campuses smarter and more efficient is a top priority for Siemens globally and in the UAE,” said Franco Atassi, the CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the Middle East. “Our collaboration with AURAK, one of the country's most prestigious universities, is one example of what Siemens can do to improve the efficiency and environmental sustainability of buildings everywhere, from schools to factories to office buildings to entire cities.”

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality through Reem, its energy efficiency and renewables office, is serving as a technical advisor to AURAK. His Excellency Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of RAK Municipality, said, “Ras Al Khaimah Municipality recognizes and congratulates AURAK and Siemens on their collaboration to support the adoption of new technologies and practices that will reduce energy intensity in several AURAK buildings. As part of Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, we are promoting many more projects of this type with other Ras Al Khaimah entities, and AURAK's example will encourage other energy users to take initiative.”

About AURAK

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah is a nonprofit, government-owned institution of higher education established in 2009 in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Since then, it has achieved national and international accreditation over 13 short years, recognized by the Ministry of Education in the UAE as well as accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award baccalaureate and master’s degrees. Questions about the accreditation of AURAK may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website. AURAK also has a 5-star rating by the QS international star rating system.

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Reem

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was established in 1959 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and since then works on providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, coordinates the implementation of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Strategy targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% generation from renewable energy sources by 2040.