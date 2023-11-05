Cairo, Egypt – Siemens Mobility, a global leader in pioneering rail transportation solutions, and currently realizing Egypt’s high speed rail network, is showcasing cutting-edge innovations that will revolutionize Egypt's transportation ecosystem at TransMEA 2023, taking place in Cairo from November 5-8.

“With a visionary commitment to modernizing rail travel, Siemens Mobility is introducing transformative advancements that will reshape the way Egyptians experience mobility,” said Tarek Aly, CEO of Siemens Mobility in Egypt. “As TransMEA 2023 unfolds, Siemens Mobility stands as a testament to the transformative power of innovation, shaping a future where rail travel becomes synonymous with efficiency, sustainability, and progress.”

Central to Siemens Mobility’s TransMEA participation is the introduction of the company’s groundbreaking rail solutions, highlighting the Siemens Mobility's long-standing commitment to advancing Egypt's rail infrastructure with its ongoing turnkey project. At the forefront of these introductions is the Egypt premiere of the first Desiro Train (160km/h), featuring a groundbreaking combination of innovation, passenger-centric design, and environmental sustainability. With a total capacity of 849 passengers, the Desiro Train's double-deck design maximizes both efficiency and comfort. Commuters will benefit from modern amenities such as four restrooms, two wheelchair spaces, a dedicated trolley station, and state-of-the-art passenger information systems. The train's advanced features include 24 CCTV cameras and conveniently placed power sockets and USB ports.

Siemens Mobility's commitment to advancing Egypt's rail capabilities extends beyond its borders as the company will soon complete the manufacturing of Egypt's first high-speed Velaro Train (230km/h) in Germany. Once complete, the Velaro Train will be shipped to Egypt, heralding a new era in Egypt's rail industry.

High-Speed rail system for Egypt

Siemens Mobility, together with its partners, is building a 2,000 km state-of-the-art high-speed rail network that will connect 60 cities throughout the country with trains that can operate up to 230 km/h. The fully electrified network will cut carbon emissions by 70% compared to current car or bus transport. Siemens Mobility will deliver 41 Velaro high-speed trains, 94 Desiro High Capacity regional train sets and 41 Vectron freight locomotives. This contract also includes the development of eight depots and yards and 15 years of maintenance. On all three new lines, Siemens Mobility will install a safe and reliable signaling system based on the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 technology, as well as the power supply system that will deliver efficient and continuous energy.

The rail network:

October Gardens (6th of October) – Abu Simbel (1,100 km): This line is poised to foster development and connectivity across regions including urban areas along the Nile. With a focus on accessibility and modernity, this line has the potential to support new opportunities for economic growth and sustainable urbanization.

Safaga – Hurghada – Qena (225 km): Reviving Luxor and connecting world heritage sites and destinations at the Red Sea, this line will provide streamlined transport to historical landmarks and contribute to Egypt's tourism industry. Additionally, the integration of freight transport to/from Safaga harbor for import/export may further support economic prosperity.

Ain Sokhna – Alexandria – Marsa Matrouh (660 km): This line offers a revolutionary commuter system for Cairo. By seamlessly connecting key regions, the line is poised to alleviate congestion, enhance connectivity, and promote sustainable mobility in the capital.

This line represents a breakthrough in passenger and freight transport by connecting the Red and Mediterranean seas, through the New Administrative Capital, Cairo, as well as the main regions and cities along this line, and reaching New Alamein city and Marsa Matrouh. Thus, enhancing connectivity and mobility between cities with a modern and sustainable transportation system.

Siemens Mobility - A leading rail turnkey project provider

The Turnkey Business Unit at Siemens Mobility offers tailored turnkey rail solutions including everything from project management, planning and development to the delivery of state-of-the-art rail technology and rail vehicles, and support in the search for qualified financing partners and credit insurance companies. Siemens Mobility has a global track record, with more than 50 complete turnkey solutions installed worldwide. The company is building for example the “Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport” project, a turnkey rail project that will provide fully automated, driverless metro trains, digital rail infrastructure including signaling technology, electrification, and telecommunications, as well as platform screen doors and a maintenance depot. In Denmark’s capital, Siemens Mobility realizes a light rail system for Greater Copenhagen, including a tram system, 28 km double track with 29 stations, one maintenance depot, and 29 Avenio four-car light rail vehicles. And in Qatar, the Siemens Mobility-built tram system for the capital Doha recently began operation.

Contact for journalists:

Riham Sherif, Country Head of Communications

E-mail: riham.sherif@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/SiemensMobility

For further information about Siemens Mobility, please see: www.siemens.com/mobility

​​​​About ​​​Siemens Mobility

Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. As a leader in intelligent transport solutions for more than 175 years, Siemens Mobility is constantly innovating its portfolio. Its core areas include rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, a comprehensive software portfolio, turnkey systems as well as related services. With digital products and solutions, Siemens Mobility is enabling mobility operators worldwide to make infrastructure intelligent, increase value sustainably over the entire lifecycle, enhance passenger experience and guarantee availability. In fiscal year 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Mobility posted revenue of €9.7 billion and employed around 38,200 people worldwide. Further information is available at: www.siemens.com/mobility.