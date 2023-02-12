Since 2018, the Siemens Healthineers “Academy Egypt” has trained more than 1,000 medical professionals and undergraduates across a diverse range of healthcare disciplines

New premises and philosophy of the academy closely align with the health pillar of the Egyptian government’s Egypt Vision 2030

Cairo, Egypt: Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, recently opened new premises of its Siemens Healthineers “Academy Egypt” in Cairo, the first academy to be launched focusing on skill development and improving access to quality healthcare. The opening ceremony was attended by General Dr. Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Head of The Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement “UPA” as well as leading KOLs from the healthcare sector in Egypt.

Siemens Healthineers Academy Egypt was founded in August 2018 with the objective to provide educational programs and academic courses to healthcare professionals and university students. The academy’s programs are designed to elevate the knowledge and experience of doctors, technicians, and biomedical engineers, powered by state-of-the-art digital educational solutions.

“Across the extraordinary projects and educational programs Siemens Healthineers “Academy Egypt” has delivered over the past four years, we have had the privilege of welcoming a very diverse list of attendees with more than 1,100 academy alumni across more than 100 sessions,” said Amro Kandil, Managing Director, Siemens Healthineers in Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, and Libya. “Our training programs are designed to support healthcare professionals in leveraging their knowledge and experience to further advance local patient care to the highest international standards. I am certain that the new premises will continue to deliver on our strategic focus of access to care and address the challenge of lack of skilled manpower.”

“Improving access to healthcare is one of the major challenges worldwide. With the strategic focus on Access to Care, Siemens Healthineers is aiming to provide customized education programs to close the local capacity gaps, while addressing the issue of lack of trained medical professionals. The programs and facilities of the new premises of Siemens Healthineers “Academy Egypt” are designed to ensure participants are equipped with necessary skills to address the ongoing clinical challenges in the region, and to enable access to healthcare beyond the borders of Cairo and across the country, sustainably,” said Tisha Boatman, Head of Global Access to Care at Siemens Healthineers.

The Siemens Healthineers “Academy Egypt” offers a wide variety of training courses for healthcare professionals and undergraduates, ranging from technical courses in biomedical engineering to ultrasound and diagnostic imaging courses with multiple specializations. Since 2018, the Siemens Healthineers Academy Egypt has proactively established and nourished partnerships with some of Egypt’s most notable hospitals and universities, including the Children’s Cancer Hospital, Ain Shams Specialized Hospital, Cairo University, or the Supreme Council of University Hospitals of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Egypt.

The introduction of the academy’s new premises and framework in Cairo closely aligns with the health pillar of the Egyptian government’s Sustainable Development Strategy: Egypt Vision 2030, in particular supporting the vision of “All Egyptians enjoy a healthy, safe, and secure life through an integrated, accessible, high-quality, and universal healthcare system, capable of improving health conditions through early intervention, and preventive coverage, ensuring protection for the vulnerable, and achieving satisfaction of citizens and health sector employees. This will lead to prosperity, welfare, happiness, as well as social and economic development, which will qualify Egypt to become a leader in the field of healthcare services and research in the Arab world and Africa.”

Siemens has been a key trusted partner to the Egyptian government since 1901 in various domains, contributing to the economic development and prosperity of Egypt. In support of the health pillar of Egypt Vision 2030, Siemens Healthineers Academy also collaborated with the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population to support and organize a national training aligned with the presidential initiative “Women Health”. Siemens Healthineers organized two CME-accredited clinical webinars with international speakers and provided two breast phantoms Ultrasound equipment for training purposes. A comprehensive training program has been designed, covering all Egypt governorates through training hubs located in Cairo, Alexandria, Menoufia, Ismailia, Luxor, and Tanta.

Medical professionals and undergraduates interested in learning more about the course offerings available through the Siemens Healthineers Egypt Academy can visit the website or email healthineers.academy.eg.func@siemens-healthineers.com.

