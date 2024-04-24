Madkour to sell Siemens Digital Industries products and solutions as a non-exclusive system integrator

Cairo: Siemens, a global leader in industrial automation and digitalization, and Madkour for Industries are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at fostering innovation and collaboration in the industrial sector. Under this agreement, Madkour, acting as a non-exclusive system integrator, will be able to sell Siemens Digital Industries products and solutions. With regards to the same, Siemens will provide extensive support and technical expertise to Madkour to enhance their capabilities and expand their market reach.

Through this partnership, Siemens aims to promote business growth and increase market presence by leveraging Madkour's extensive network and expertise in the Egyptian market. In its role as a system integrator, Madkour will promote and advertise Siemens Digital Industries products and solutions as part of its offerings.

To provide adequate support, Siemens will deliver comprehensive technical support and training sessions to Madkour's staff, enabling them to effectively install and utilize Siemens products. This support will enhance Madkour's capabilities and ensure the delivery of world-class products and solutions to end customers.

MADKOUR Group is one of the leading companies in the Egyptian market in the fields of energy, EPC contracting, and industrial solutions. One of its subsidiaries is MADKOUR Industries, which specializes in providing industrial solutions and manufacturing electrical panels and steel industries.

This strategic partnership will enable Siemens to reach a wider customer base and drive growth in key sectors in Egypt. Furthermore, Madkour will provide quarterly reports and market insights to Siemens, enabling both parties to make informed decisions and adapt strategies to market trends effectively.

Commenting on the partnership, Mostafa Al-Bagoury, CEO of Siemens Egypt, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Madkour to drive technological innovation and deliver value-added solutions to our customers. This partnership reflects Siemens' commitment to supporting our partners and fostering sustainable growth in the industrial sector." Additionally, Wael Omar, Senior Vice President of Digital Industries at Siemens Egypt, stated, “We would like to extend our gratitude to Madkour for their trust in Siemens and for the successful businesses we have done together in various water smart irrigation projects like “Toshka, New Delta, and Future of Egypt” using our automation and instrumentation solutions. Building on this success, we’re aiming to expand our investments in the upcoming water irrigation projects with Madkour and extend our portfolio to other industrial and infrastructure sectors.”

Dr. Mostafa Madkour, Madkour Group Chairman & CEO

“We highly appreciate this strategic partnership with Siemens, which reflects our sincere dedication and commitment to delivering the highest international-standard solutions through well-trained Egyptian expertise in Madkour Group and to meet our vision by investing and expanding in the industrial sector. We are pleased to extend our gratitude to Siemens for their trust in Madkour, and we are looking forward to having a long-term cooperation and partnership.”

Ahmed Elgazzar, Madkour Industries General Manager

“We are enthusiastic about signing this partnership agreement with Siemens to be their system integrator, and we thank them for their trust in Madkour. We are confident that our joined forces will lead to the development of new and innovative solutions that will benefit our customers, expand our footprint in the industrial sector, and solidify our position as an authorized system integrator for our clients who are seeking advanced industrial solutions.

Media Contact:

Riham Khairy – VP Marketing and Communications, Siemens Egypt

E-mail: riham.khairy@siemens.com

Follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/siemens_me

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare.

In fiscal 2023, which ended on September 30, 2023, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €77.8 billion and net income of €8.5 billion. As of September 30, 2023, the company employed around 320,000 people worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Media Contact:

Heba Talaat – VP Marketing, MADKOUR Group

E-mail: heba.talaat@madkour.com.eg

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/madkourofficial

About MADKOUR Group

Madkour Group is one of the leading companies in the Egyptian market, with a strong presence in the fields of energy, EPC contracting, industrial solutions, utility services, and innovative solutions. The group encompasses specialized companies that provide comprehensive services to meet diverse customer needs.

Madkour Projects: Plays a pivotal role in transferring the latest global technologies and applications to Egypt by providing integrated engineering solutions for various electricity, renewable energy, and infrastructure projects.

Madkour Utilities: Responsible for managing, operating, and maintaining electricity and water networks for large-scale projects, as well as distributing and selling electricity and water in many new cities, industrial projects, and agricultural mega-projects.

Madkour Industries: Consists of five factories for manufacturing electrical panels, steel industries, cement building products, and developing SCADA control and monitoring systems. Madkour Group prioritizes industrial localization and revitalizing Egyptian industries, believing it to be the solution to many economic challenges.

Madkour Innovative Solutions: Focuses on empowering its clients in the Middle East and Africa markets to thrive in the digital age by providing comprehensive digital transformation solutions and services.

Madkour Academy: One of the main pillars of Madkour Group towards implementing a culture of institutional learning and professional development paths for employees, graduates, and university students.

Madkour Group provides its services through branches in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Libya, and Equatorial Guinea, striving to serve its customers with the highest level of quality and efficiency. For more information about the company, please visit the website www.madkour.com.eg