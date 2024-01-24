Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ̶ Saudi Industrial Development Company (SIDC), a joint stock company with investments across multiple industries including industrial fibers, furniture mattresses, ceramic sanitary wares products, storage and logistics, has signed an agreement with global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) to accelerate its transition to cloud computing and consolidate all of its operations under a single unified enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.

With the deployment of the ERP solution, SAP S/4HANA private cloud, SIDC will benefit from a streamlined and integrated system, improving visibility and control over all of its operations to ensure consistently high standards and continued implementation of best practices across the diverse industries in which it operates in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Eng. Bandar Alhomaidhi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of SIDC, said of the transformation, “The Saudi Industrial Development Company is committed to investing in and supporting businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It also strives to guarantee delivery to customers in various sectors of the best services and products in its category. The complexity of our operations and the extension of our activities across a wide range of sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt required a flexible system for managing enterprise resources with capabilities to unify and integrate our business operations while maintaining our ability to adapt and undergo continuous development. SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud provides the ability to access and control processes, obtaining instant information that enhances our informed decision-making process."

Prior to signing the agreement, SAP and SIDC collaborated closely to create a roadmap for comprehensive digital transformation, replacing complex and heavily customized siloed systems with a unified ERP solution. The aim was to integrate business processes and give 360-degree visibility of all operations, backed by meaningful real-time data and analytics.

The implementation will include the adoption of RISE with SAP to accelerate the move to the cloud and to ensure automatic software upgrades under a single agreement. As a result, SIDC will benefit from SAP’s continued focus on embedding advanced technologies such as generative AI and sustainability analytics across its solutions. SIDC’s subsidiaries will also enjoy automation capabilities across business processes that create efficiencies and enable employees to focus on innovating in their core areas of business.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Mohammed Alromaizan, Vice President of SAP KSA, said, “SAP has in-depth expertise in more than 40 industries, so we were ideally placed to understand SIDC’s complex structure and diverse needs. We worked hand in hand with the SIDC team to ensure a secure, agile and comprehensive digital transformation that will enable the company to benefit from greater control, transparency and resiliency. With automatic upgrades in technology and a flexible, scalable system, SIDC will be able to continue its successful investments and respond quickly to opportunities for future growth.”

