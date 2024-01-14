7 lucky winners of grand prizes were selected during the second raffle draw at Shop Qatar, the largest shopping festival organised by Qatar Tourism. Held at Msheireb Galleria on Friday, January 12, this was the second of four raffle draws that are taking place during the near month-long shopping festival.

For every 200 QAR spent, shoppers are eligible to enter a draw, and have a chance to win a set of grand and valuable prizes.

The upcoming two draws will take place on January 19 at Place Vendôme and January 27 at Doha Festival City. Entrants are in for an exciting and fun-filled time as they could potentially walk away with incredible prizes. Four lucky winners will win QAR 50,000 each, eight winners will win QAR 20,000 each, and twelve winners will go home with QAR 10,000 each. There are also redemption booths across the participating 13 malls and shopping districts where visitors can redeem invoices and win vouchers, while also enjoying unique gaming experiences and capturing memories with photo opportunities.

The 7 lucky winners of the second raffle draw are:

Name Prize Voucher Number Mohammed Omar M. LandRover Defender 008212 Renee Panjaniban 50,000 QAR 357828 Jialin Li 20,000 QAR 002944 Lal Arachchi 20,000 QAR 116581 Yahia Yousef 10,000 QR 000557 Mohamed Saad 10,000 QR 091984 Rasha Al Emadi 10,000 QR 152971

The first raffle draw took place last week on January 5 at Mall of Qatar, with 7 lucky winners taking home cash prizes and a luxury car. Earlier this month, Place Vendôme witnessed the Grand Opening ceremony of Shop Qatar 2024, with a performance by the popular regional band, Rouh Al Sharq, and a surprise performance by the artist Hamoud Al-Khudher who performed a song dedicated to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023TM.

Shop Qatar runs Until January 27 and sees the participation of 13 of the country's most popular shopping malls and shopping districts: Place Vendôme, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, Hyatt Plaza, City Center Mall, Landmark Mall, Tawar Mall, Al Hazm Mall, Msheireb Galleria, Gulf Mall, Al Khor Mall, Lagoona Mall, and UDC, The Pearl-Qatar.

