Innovative and visionary solutions set the stage for a greener future through challenge endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and partnered with BEEAH Group and Sharjah Sustainable City

Rigorous scouting and shortlisting process showcases innovative entries received from around the world

Startups undergo an immersive program with experts, winners to be announced at Sheraa Sustainability Forum on 20th June.

Successful startups to receive exclusive commercial deals valued at AED 250,000.

Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has announced the top 10 start-ups for their 5th edition of the ‘Access Sharjah Challenge’ (ASC), which aims to identify and support innovative startups that are addressing pressing environmental issues, in line with the UAE naming 2023 "The Year of Sustainability".

After receiving entries from 22 countries from around the globe, a thorough shortlisting process has revealed an impressive array of frontrunning startups to establish their businesses within Sharjah. The companies representing 8 different nations — namely, Germany, Spain, United States of America, Hungary, Poland, Isle of Man, India and the UAE — have already raised $25.4 million collectively, and showcase a diverse selection of visionary solutions they aim to bring to Sharjah.

ASC 2023, endorsed by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and in partnership with BEEAH Group and Sharjah Sustainable City, comprises two focus areas, "Transforming Waste Management'' and "Achieving Net Zero” respectively, and aims to identify feasible solutions for urban environmental challenges.

The winning startups from each partner challenge will be announced on 20th June, 2023, at the Sheraa Sustainability Forum, an event dedicated to showcasing and celebrating impactful initiatives that contribute to a greener future in the UAE and the world at large. Aligned with the nation’s environmental objectives, the forum serves as a platform for government entities, corporates, startups and academia to come together and demonstrate their commitment to driving positive change and fostering a more environmentally conscious society.

The successful startups will be awarded exclusive commercial deals valued at AED 250,000, along with the opportunity to launch their solutions in Sharjah. This will allow them to take advantage of the many incentives and benefits the emirate presents, while creating job opportunities for the highly capable talent on offer, as well as contributing to the local economy and infrastructure. Additionally, the winners will also receive comprehensive business setup support and the chance to participate in the UAE's Year of Sustainability initiatives in the lead up to the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28).

5 Innovative solutions for sustainable waste management

For BEEAH Group’s “Transforming Waste Management'' challenge, entrepreneurs were challenged to develop solutions that support effective on-site waste treatment and segregation and entries were received from every corner of the globe. The 5 shortlisted startups that provided impressive solutions were Clean Robotics from the USA, whose AI-driven smart recycling bin, ‘TrashBot’, eliminates human error in waste sorting, supporting accurate recycling and zero-waste facilities. From Spain, Candam Technologies SL, who specialise in affordable technology for Return and Earn initiatives, offering efficient identification and sorting of various packaging materials, contributing to a circular economy. Based in Poland, Bin-e, leverages artificial intelligence, develops smart waste bins for public spaces, automating recycling and waste management processes for more sustainable and efficient waste disposal systems.

Compocity, hailing from Hungary, presented a low-tech indoor composting solution that promotes circular economy practices and transforms food waste into nutrient-rich soil for sustainable planting and gardening. While India’s Ishitva Robotic Systems Pvt Ltd provided AI-based waste management solutions, including automated waste sorting, smart bins, and advanced AI-powered sorting technology through their ‘ishitvAI’ algorithm.

5 Breakthrough ideas to drive positive change

For Sharjah Sustainable City’s "Achieving Net Zero” challenge, startups were challenged to provide innovative solutions that cities can use to achieve a carbon neutral footprint. The 5 standout submissions included submissions from around the globe, namely, Green Future Project from the UAE, which aims to deliver a comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for ESG reporting and sustainable practices, enabling businesses to monitor, reduce, and offset their carbon footprint in real-time. Gander from the Isle of Man, an Earthshot Prize Nominee 2023, that connects retailers' reduced-priced food with environmentally conscious shoppers through a mobile app and analytics platform, aiming to prevent food waste and drive both corporate and consumer change.

From Germany, Eevie GmbH’s solution empowers organisations to develop a climate-friendly culture and achieve sustainability goals through targeted climate campaigns utilising their SaaS platform. Nadeera Technologies LTD from the UAE, introduces "Yalla Return," is a digital platform incentivizing proper waste sorting through rewards, integrating IoT and AI technology to enhance waste management practices. Finally from Poland, TerGo’s solution provides a comprehensive full-stack approach to carbon management, offering carbon accounting software and an app called TERbit that tracks transportation emission reductions, facilitating informed decision-making towards a greener future.

These 10 shortlisted startups have demonstrated exceptional creativity and innovation in their quest to address environmental challenges, and through their ideas not only provide sustainable solutions but also have the potential to transform industries and create a lasting impact. Each selected startup brings forth unique approaches and cutting-edge technologies, showcasing the power of entrepreneurship in driving positive change.

Empowering the youth while providing global solutions

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, praised the abundance of creativity and innovation demonstrated by the participants in the Access Sharjah Challenge. She emphasised the crucial role of startups in utilising new tools, such as AI, to drive transformative progression in the world. "Entrepreneurs in today’s world possess an extraordinary wealth of creativity and a deep desire to effect positive change. Through initiatives like the Access Sharjah Challenge, we harness this potential, attracting talent to Sharjah from around the globe, and provide a platform for these remarkable creations to flourish," Al Midfaa stated. She expressed gratitude towards the partners involved in the challenge, highlighting their unwavering support in championing these exceptional startups.

Immersive ‘Startup Readiness Sprint’ and mentorship

The selected startups underwent an immersive four-week ‘Startup Readiness Sprint’, which took place in May. The Sprint, designed to prepare the shortlisted companies for successful Proof of Concept (PoC) collaborations, equipping them with essential skills and knowledge. The program covered crucial aspects of startup and corporate collaboration, including customer discovery, navigating the business environment, handling objections, and refining pitch presentations.

The startups had the opportunity to engage with industry experts and mentors throughout the program, benefiting from their insights and guidance. The Sprint concluded with a ‘Pitch Day’, where the founders presented their PoC proposals to a panel of judges comprising industry leaders and sustainability experts. Additionally, the selected founders were also upskilled through a corporate innovation training sprint to build readiness in working directly with corporate entities.

Sheraa's Access Sharjah Challenge has successfully enhanced the entrepreneurial landscape of Sharjah through the years, attracting innovative startups from around the world and inspiring solutions to global issues. By providing exclusive partnerships, support, and mentorship, Sheraa fosters a greater future for all, while contributing to the local economy. The challenge showcases the power of entrepreneurship in driving positive change and reflects Sheraa's commitment to empowering startups to formulate global solutions.