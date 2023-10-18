Sharjah: – Sharjah Media City "Shams" announced its meetings with several international television, entertainment, and advertising companies during the international content and entertainment exhibition "MIPCOM 2023" in Cannes, France. These companies, hailing from various countries, including Canada, Italy, India, Brazil, Turkey, and others, praised the facilities and offerings provided by Shams aimed at attracting major production projects for the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sharjah Media City "Shams" affirmed its commitment to providing benefits and incentives to companies that decide to establish representative offices within Sharjah Media City "Shams." This comes within the framework of capitalising on business growth and competitive openness in the Emirate of Sharjah, which offers numerous investment opportunities supportive of achieving attractive and sustainable economic returns.

The delegation from Sharjah Media City "Shams" met with several leading media service companies on the sidelines of its international participation. The delegation attracted entrepreneurs and global companies to the Emirate of Sharjah by introducing the integrated infrastructure and technological means of Shams, which includes packages of licenses, offices, production services, and premium studios. It also offers a wide range of media, content distributors, all of which collectively support unique creative industries capable of driving progress and enhancing community well-being.

"MIPCOM 2023" brings together a selection of the largest companies in various media fields, specializing in the production of diverse content such as films, series, and programs. It provides a comprehensive platform for display, purchase, and sale, as well as for forming international partnerships, contracts, and deals in the fields of production and business development. Participants have the opportunity to explore production projects, fund them, and develop media content, television programs, and entertainment.

