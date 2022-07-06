Sharjah: In cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police, Sharjah Municipality, and Saned Integrated Facilities Management Company, Sharjah Livestock Market finalises its preparations for the upcoming Eid Al-Adha.

The Sharjah Livestock Market, a project of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, has announced the completion of its preparations to receive the public on the blessed Eid Al-Adha. The integrated plan ensures better provision of services according to the highest standards of quality and public safety.

The integrated plan outlines steps on how to best serve the public, beginning from visitors entering the market, through the purchase of the sacrificial animal, and ending with transport to the slaughterhouse. Customers are then guided towards a temporary tent waiting area to receive their purchase. Employees to serve customers and security men will be present throughout the market for the benefit of the public. The market also commits to precautionary measures and social distancing, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eng. Abdalla Al Shamsi, manager of the Sharjah Livestock Market, said: “The management of the livestock market was keen to equip all facilities and provide any and all services needed by the public. We have increased the number of workers, supervisors, observers, and veterinarians, to ensure smooth and easy operations and high quality services. Additionally, we have provided an updated technological system to enhance our customer experience, by sending text messages immediately after receiving the sacrifice to keep our customers updated in real-time.”

Al Shamsi added: “To facilitate the process for market visitors further, we have allocated two tracks in the livestock market outside the market. The first track is intended for visitors who have made prior reservations through the website of the livestock market; a text message is sent to the customer at the appointed time to visit the market to utilise services. The second track is dedicated to direct public visits without prior reservation. Two additional paths have been allocated inside the market; a path dedicated to the slaughterhouse directly for visitors wishing to slaughter their own sacrifice, and a path headed towards barns, for customers wishing to purchase the sacrifice, and complete the rest of the procedure from skinning and cutting, to receiving the sacrifice.”

Al Shamsi stressed: “To ensure the process is efficient, cooperation has been made with the Traffic Department at the General Command of Sharjah Police, who have graciously organised the movement of customers’ entry through the entry gate. The market is witnessing a great turnout from various regions of the country due to its strategic location, excellent reputation, and established customer trust.”

Al Shamsi explained that during festive periods, the market witnesses a large turnout of visitors from various segments of society, including families that involve their children in choosing the sacrifice. “We are keen to make all efforts aimed at making customers happy, and providing high quality services that meet their aspirations and needs.” He concluded.

Al Shamsi indicated that the market's slaughterhouse capacity reaches 250 cattle and 25 cows per hour, distributed over three service lines operated by 55 butchers. The process, from beginning to end, takes place under the supervision of two supervisors, seven veterinarians, and eight observers to ensure smooth running of operations. 55 workers maintain the cleanliness of the slaughterhouse and equipment used, and also facilitate the process of receiving and delivering sacrifices to the public.

Market working hours during Eid Al-Adha:

The Sharjah Livestock Market opens its doors to receive the public for purchase and slaughter of livestock during the days of Eid Al-Adha. Timings are from 6:00 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.

Market facilities:

The Sharjah Livestock Market includes 140 barns for sheep, 24 barns for cows, 73 poultry shops, 30 nurseries of different sizes, 44 fodder shops, and 34 multi-use shops. A mosque is also available for visitors to the market, that can accommodate 386 worshipers. Highly skilled butchers use techniques that are used in slaughtering and cutting meat, whether for personal use, commercial purposes, or major occasions. Slaughtering fee in the market ranges from 15 dirhams for sheep, 25 dirhams for small cows, 40 dirhams for medium cows and small camels, and up to 70 dirhams for large cows and camels.

It is worth noting that Sharjah Asset Management Company is globally well-reputed in the field of building wealth and was established exclusively by the Government of Sharjah. For the Sharjah government, the path to achieving economic diversification is through the expansion of multiple industries and development of world-class facilities for sustainable investment opportunities

-Ends-