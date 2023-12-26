Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre "Tahkeem" is organising the first edition of the Urban Arbitration Forum. This coincides with the 9th edition of the Real Estate Investment Exhibition "Acres," on January 17, 2024, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The forum aims to acquaint investors, suppliers, contractors, and service providers of various types with the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre and its pioneering role in serving economic sectors. It aims to adopt the highest global standards for developing the investment and economic climate in the Emirate of Sharjah. Additionally, the participants will be introduced to comprehensive foundations in key areas of construction law and arbitration as a fundamental method for resolving construction disputes.

The event also highlights the centre's role as a genuine supporter of various business sectors. Discussions will revolve around avenues for cooperation between the centre and participating entities. Participants will be briefed on the legal nature of construction contracts, factors causing disputes, and methods for amicably resolving these disputes.

Abdullah Deaifis, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre "Tahkeem," mentioned that organising the inaugural edition of the Urban Arbitration Forum aligns with the centre's commitment to providing a platform that brings decision-makers, leading institutions, major investors in the real estate, construction, and property development sectors, as well as legal practitioners, internal consultants, consultants, contract managers, engineers, and government civil service employees working in construction supervision and regulation, alongside other professionals involved in construction project management.

This initiative aims to underscore the centre's role as a genuine supporter of various business sectors. It aims to familiarise participants with comprehensive foundations in key areas of construction law and arbitration as fundamental methods for resolving construction disputes. Moreover, it seeks to provide a detailed understanding of the centre's operations and the services it can offer to those working in the urban sector.

Deaifis further added that the forum will allow participants to exchange opinions and experiences while familiarising themselves with alternative methods for resolving disputes in the real estate sector, notably arbitration. This contributes to bolstering the investment environment in the Emirate and mitigating the harms and risks of judicial disputes.

The forum's panel discussions will delve into the significance of arbitration in construction contracts, its role in real estate investment, and its support for economic development. Investors and real estate developers will be introduced to the centre and its pioneering role in serving the economic sector. Eminent government and private sector real estate and investment leaders will actively participate in these sessions.​​​​