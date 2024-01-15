Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, is participating in the Acres Real Estate Exhibition – " ACRES 2024," held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The event takes place from January 17th to 20th and will showcase the company's prominent real estate and investment projects. Additionally, Sharjah Asset Management seeks to exchange experiences and knowledge with real estate professionals, investors, and representatives from the business sector participating locally and internationally.

Mohammad Bin Essa, Chief Asset Management Officer at Sharjah Asset Management, stated: "Our participation in the Acres Real Estate Exhibition 2024 is a significant step to confirm Sharjah Asset Management's role in enhancing economic development in the Emirate of Sharjah through partnerships with both the public and private sectors. It aims to develop the economic growth environment in Sharjah, making it an inspiring model for economic progress and development in the United Arab Emirates and the world. This represents a valuable opportunity to highlight the company's pioneering role in taking responsibility for government investments in the Emirate of Sharjah, asset management, and real estate development. Additionally, it underscores its active contribution to solidifying Sharjah's position on the list of the best real estate and investment destinations globally, achieving leadership for Sharjah in various fields locally, regionally, and internationally."

Through its platform at the exhibition, Sharjah Asset Management will showcase the most prominent investment and real estate projects. This includes the Saaja Industrial Oasis project, one of the largest industrial projects in the region, launched to meet the growing needs of investors and residents in the Emirate. The company also highlights its domestic and international portfolios, providing investors and real estate professionals the opportunity to learn about these projects, establish partnerships, and discover the strategic advantages of investing in the Emirate.

About Sharjah Asset Management Company:

Sharjah Asset Management is the investment arm of the Sharjah government, aiming to realise its vision of enhancing economic and social development and supporting accelerating sustainable economic growth in the Emirate. This is achieved through collaboration with both the public and private sectors, promoting investment, and enhancing social responsibility by optimising resources to meet the needs of the Sharjah community and ensuring their sustainable well-being.