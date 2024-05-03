Many residents across the UAE embraced work from home, avoiding road closures and flooded streets brought on by the unstable weather on Thursday.

This came as authorities recommended both private and government sectors to allow their employees to work from home amid unstable weather conditions.

Dubai resident Nawar Abdoun woke up to a message from her employer advising the team to work from home and prioritise safety amidst the inclement weather. Setting up a small workstation on her couch, she found herself immediately immersed in her work, fuelled by a cup of coffee.

She expressed her preference for remote work, stating, "I'm always in a better mood to work when it's remote, without the hassle of stressing about the road situation and overthinking about being late to work."

Nawar also found that working from home increased her productivity, allowing her to accomplish tasks efficiently while enjoying her own home. She added, "If my physical presence is not required, remote work is the logical solution. Whether from my couch or my office desk, my tasks are still getting done."

Creating an efficient setup

In order to prioritise employee safety, many employers asked people to work from home. Khattab Jubara, an Abu Dhabi resident who commutes to work in Dubai, opted to work from home to avoid the long drive.

Khattab, who lives with his family, knows how busy life gets in the afternoon. “I manage my day by using a trick I learned early in my career. I've learned to tackle the heavy lifting early on, saving the lighter tasks for later,” he told Khaleej Times.

Learning from his freelance experience, Khattab now has a few tricks up his sleeve to make the best of remote work. “To keep my productivity high, I've divided my day into neat hourly blocks, rewarding myself with a cosy cup of coffee or tea whenever I wrap up a challenging task,” he said.

“I'm pretty chuffed about my home setup. It's comfier and more efficient than my office digs, complete with a plush chair and a snazzy screen that keeps me in the flow," said Khattab as the sun cleared on Thursday afternoon. He noted that he logged an additional average of 90 minutes per day compared to in-office days in the past two weeks

Save time on commuting

Shahd Ahmed, a Sudanese expat and Dubai resident employed in Dubai Design District usually spends 30 minutes commuting to work. However, according to the weather forecast, Shahd decided to work from home on May 2 and 3. Establishing a to-do list and setting a timer for each task to create an office atmosphere.

Shahd emphasised that working from home has not affected her productivity; in fact, it has improved due to the elimination of commuting. She explains, "It's much easier. It's like working from the office, except I'm in my comfortable clothes and my room." Shahd has carefully set up her workspace, arranging it between her bed and the sofa to create a comfortable and conducive environment for work.

“It’s a better option to have from time to time, working remotely in these circumstances other than being safe. I think it helps me mentally," she added.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

