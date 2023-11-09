Sharjah: Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Sharjah government, successfully concluded its participation in the 43rd edition of the World Travel Market, which ended its activities in London last night.

The company's pavilion witnessed significant interest from exhibition visitors and participating entities from various countries worldwide. The Sharjah Asset Management delegation included His Excellency Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications department and Customer Service sector at Sharjah Asset Management, and Mr Rashid Burhima, Acting Executive Director - Osool Investments. The delegation engaged with several participating parties to explore opportunities for cooperation and potential joint projects and investments in the future. These discussions aim to expand and strengthen the company's global investment network.

His Excellency Salim Saeed Al Midfa, CEO of the Corporate Communications department and Customer Service sector at Sharjah Asset Management, stated, "Our participation in the World Travel Market represents an important opportunity for us to identify mutual investment prospects, exchange experiences with the exhibition's participating entities, and establish strategic partnerships with key global markets. This will open new horizons, attract more investors to the Emirate of Sharjah and achieve our vision of enhancing economic and social development while supporting sustainable economic growth."

Al Midfa also emphasised, "During our participation, we showcased the prominent investment projects falling under the umbrella of Sharjah Asset Management. We highlighted the company's role in stimulating commercial, investment, and tourism activities in the emirate, attracting investors and visitors worldwide. Among these projects are the Al Saja'a Industrial Oasis, Souq Al-Jubail, and Souq Al-Haraj, among others, which have placed Sharjah as a top real estate destination and a haven for investment on the global stage."

Sharjah Asset Management, established exclusively by the Government of Sharjah, has earned a global reputation for wealth creation. The company is actively contributing to the economic development of Sharjah and is pivotal in the emirate's economic diversification strategy. It seeks to expand various industries and create world-class facilities, providing sustainable investment opportunities for the future.