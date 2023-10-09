Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Asset Management has achieved a remarkable milestone in the Emiratization index across its diverse administrative sectors. This accomplishment encompasses the attainment of 100% Emiratization in leadership positions and an overall rate of 61% across the company. This achievement aligns to create employment opportunities and promote national participation and presence in the labor market. This strategic move enhances the work ecosystem, heightens institutional performance, and reinforces the country's position and competitiveness on the global stage.

His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, stated, "The achievement of 100% Emiratization in leadership positions by Sharjah Asset Management is a direct outcome of continuous efforts aimed at translating the directives of our esteemed leadership. These directives aim to enhance the involvement of UAE nationals and accelerate the pace of Emiratization, which contributes to the ongoing development of the UAE."

Al Sayegh emphasized that this achievement signifies a pioneering stride in the company's journey towards empowering national talent within the labor market. He highlighted the organization's dedication to attracting local competencies, implementing continuous training and rehabilitation initiatives, and nurturing human resources. These efforts are centered on honing capabilities, enhancing their role in business leadership, and ensuring proactive, ongoing learning. These strategies align with UAE's advancement across all sectors within the labor market.

Sharjah Asset Management Company collaborates with local and international educational institutions to conduct specialized courses across various administrative and executive sectors. These courses aim to enrich the knowledge and expertise of its workforce, ultimately enhancing employees' skills and bolstering institutional performance.

About Sharjah Asset Management:

Sharjah Asset Management serves as the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah. It is steadfast in its vision to promote both economic and social development, while supporting and accelerating sustainable economic growth in the Emirate of Sharjah. This is achieved through partnerships with public and private sectors. The company encourages investment and the promotion of social responsibility through optimal resource utilization. It also addresses the needs of the community within the Emirate of Sharjah, ensuring holistic and sustainable well-being.