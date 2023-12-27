Dubai: Palace Luxury Living, a developer of one-of-a-kind super-prime residences, announces its official launch, setting an elevated standard for authentic luxury living worldwide. Born from the esteemed legacy of Palace Group, the leading super-prime residential contractor in the UAE, Palace Luxury Living shares its obsessive commitment to elegance and craft.

Palace Luxury Living is co-founded by Wissam Damaa, who has a 20-year track record in the real estate industry, and Akshay Naheta, a successful entrepreneur and investor. Their vision is to elevate super-prime living through their creativity, expertise and meticulous attention to detail.

"Palace Luxury Living is dedicated to redefining the essence of prime living, drawing on two decades of experience to deliver architectural artistry, craft-centred execution and exclusivity in prime locations. Our mission is to become a global leader in developing distinctive properties within the world's most exclusive communities," says Wissam Damaa.

"Palace Luxury Living's portfolio reflects a fusion of world-class architecture, sophistication and a harmonious balance between tradition and modernity. Each residence is a masterpiece of design and execution," adds Akshay Naheta.

The Bay Mansions, a collection by Palace Luxury Living, showcases ten exceptional villas, each a unique blend of vast interiors, integrated natural elements and an array of superlative amenities.

The Bay Mansions are located in Dubai’s most sought-after residential communities: Jumeirah Bay Island and La Mer Peninsula. Designed by world-renowned architects, each mansion is executed to the highest standards and built to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living.

Each property boasts between five and seven luxurious bedroom suites. Their lavish amenities include several entertainment spaces, indoor and outdoor pools, vast service areas, spas, gyms, wine cellars and rooftop lounges with stunning views of the Arabian Sea and Downtown Dubai, redefining the essence of authentic luxury living.

About Palace Luxury Living

Palace Luxury Living is a developer of one-of-a-kind super-prime residences characterised by world-class architecture, obsessive attention to detail and prime locations.

Palace Luxury Living is born from Palace Group and shares its unwavering commitment to elegance and craft. Experts in personalised luxury living, Palace Group is the leading super prime contractor in the United Arab Emirates, delivering over 200 meticulously designed, one-of-a-kind residences.

Media contacts: Email: palaceluxuryliving@prco.com