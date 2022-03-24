Dubai, UAE – Superior Essex Communications Technical Seminar held on 23 March, 2022 at the Fairmont Dubai, brought together ICT industry professionals to explore the topic of “Sustainable Technology Innovations and Solutions for Smart Buildings”. The seminar discussed how sustainable smart buildings are made possible by latest technologies. In addition, these innovations and solutions ensure maximum efficiency in energy consumption, reducing wastage, and ushering in a new era in sustainability.

Superior Essex in partnership with AEM Test and Measurement and MHT Lighting is hosting a “Technical Seminar Series” in the Middle East and North Africa. The series focuses on supporting the expansive building projects in the region by deploying sustainable technologies that are more cost effective and drive greater return on investment for the future.

Paul Weintraub, Director of International Business, Superior Essex Communications, said, “Sustainable solutions for the future require a better understanding of the new technology that is available. We at Superior Essex are therefore partnering with key players that are driving the convergence of the delivery of data and digital electricity; that is the integration of information technology (IT) systems with operational technology (OT) systems. This also enables us to create infrastructures that can adapt to the user while centralizing management of facilities’ systems and make smarter choices, ensuring power saving and better safety protocols.”

Representatives from each of the collaborating companies shared case studies and solutions on how smart buildings benefit from deploying sustainable technology.

Speaking at the seminar, Werner Heeren, Business Development Manager, AEM Test and Measurement, said, “Advances in technology have increased the access to information, connectedness, and convenience in our day-to-day life. This ever-increasing demand for bandwidth, storage and technology advances has also created the need for sustainability. Emergence of new technology systems and their integration requires an evolution in testing methods. Especially since there are various new parameters that need to be measured now. AEM understands the requirements of the future and is ready with an extensive range of tests to ensure that the new technology seamlessly and securely works in the decades to come.”

"When you have children, as I do, it is impossible to look at them and not think about their future and the responsibility we have. Being a part of an organization like MHT that helps building managers and owners to implement sustainable solutions and the tools to visualize the impacts of those solutions is both productive and rewarding. We greatly appreciate the opportunity The Tech Seminar Series gives us to deliver on our commitment to share the sustainability message globally”, said Ira Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer, MHT Lighting.

Superior Essex recently announced MissionNext, its comprehensive and overarching vision for the future that greatly focuses on sustainable manufacturing, products and partnerships. The goal is to support further sustainable building projects technologies in the Middle East and North Africa. The company currently manufactures more than 35 families of sustainable cables.

For more information, go to superioressexcommunications.com/middle-east-north-africa/.

ABOUT SUPERIOR ESSEX COMMUNICATIONS

Superior Essex Communications is a leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington (KS) plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at superioressexcommunications.com.

ABOUT AEM TEST AND MEASUREMENT

AEM’s test and measurement solutions include high-performance handheld network testers and vector network analyzers. These solutions are highly modular and purpose-built for testing of building and automotive Ethernet testing in both field and manufacturing environments. AEM also provides automated handling for the most advanced chip manufacturers in the world helping to deliver many of the most successful products in the 5G economy. AEM’s Corporate Headquarters is in Singapore, and has a United States headquarters is in Chandler, Arizona. For more information, visit www.aem-test.com.

ABOUT MHT LIGHTING

MHT began over 10 years ago as a manufacturer of commercial-grade LED lighting fixtures throughout North America and Europe. They are known for their high-quality standards, broad range of product offerings and hands-on expertise. MHT’s 55,000 sq/ft facility, located in New York, has received ETL, UL and ISO 9001:2015 listings and certifications. Their staff of engineers, software developers and lighting designers provide MHT’s clients with the experience necessary to take their lighting project from the drawing board to implementation. Today, MHT is the recognized leader in the development of PoE lighting and building automation systems. Our Mission Statement really says it all: We create building environments that are safer, more productive, highly automated and bring more value to their owners and tenants. Learn more at mhtlighting.com.